IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals revive campaign, Punjab Kings miss chance to top

Delhi Capitals have kept their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes alive with a crucial victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. This result brought significant changes in the IPL 2026 points table, intensifying the race for the top four spots as the league stage nears its conclusion. Take a look.

The race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs is getting more intense with each match. In Match No 55, Delhi Capitals (DC) handed defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. This victory helped DC remain alive in the tournament while also shaking up the Points Table in the last leg of the league stage. Shreyas Iyer, the home side, was looking to strengthen their chances for the next round with a win against the team, which has been an underdog in the season. However, things went all South for Punjab as they lost two crucial points, which could have also helped them in topping the chart tonight, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With these two important points, have jumped one spot in the Points Table and are sitting at 7th position with 10 points in 12 matches. On the other hand, Punjab are still in 4th spot with 13 points in 11 games.

The result of tonight's fixture has also intensified the competition among the teams placed in the middle of the charts. Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remain firmly in the Playoff hunt, making the remaining league stage matches more crucial.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs DC match

RCB - 14 points in 11 matches

SRH - 14 points in 11 matches

GT - 14 points in 11 matches

PBKS - 13 points in 11 matches

CSK - 12 points in 11 matches

RR - 12 points in 11 matches

DC - 10 points in 12 matches

KKR - 9 points in 10 matches

MI - 6 points in 11 matches

LSG - 6 points in 11 matches

Deets about PBKS vs DC clash

DC won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the home side posted 210/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly's 37 off 27 balls.

In reply, the visitors chased down the target in the 19th over, earning two crucial points and jumping one spot in the Points Table. For DC, Axar Patel and David Miller scored half-centuries. Madhav Tiwari won the Player of the Match award for his 2/40 in a four-over spell and scoring an unbeaten 18 off 8 balls with the bat.