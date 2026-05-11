FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry clarifies reason behind his message, emphasises on ‘collective participation’

After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry gives reason behind his message

Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murdered, How Toll Plaza Mistake Caught Professional Killers?

Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murdered, How Toll Plaza Mistake Caught Professional Killers?

Tamil Nadu News: Rift In AIADMK Deepens Over Legislature Party Leader Post | TVK Vijay

Tamil Nadu News: Rift In AIADMK Deepens Over Legislature Party Leader Post | TVK Vijay

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals revive campaign, Punjab Kings miss chance to top

Delhi Capitals have kept their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes alive with a crucial victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. This result brought significant changes in the IPL 2026 points table, intensifying the race for the top four spots as the league stage nears its conclusion. Take a look.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 12, 2026, 12:04 AM IST

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals revive campaign, Punjab Kings miss chance to top
Check the updated IPL 2026 Points Table after DC beat PBKS by 3 wickets. (Pic Credits: Instagram/iplt20)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs is getting more intense with each match. In Match No 55, Delhi Capitals (DC) handed defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. This victory helped DC remain alive in the tournament while also shaking up the Points Table in the last leg of the league stage. Shreyas Iyer, the home side, was looking to strengthen their chances for the next round with a win against the team, which has been an underdog in the season. However, things went all South for Punjab as they lost two crucial points, which could have also helped them in topping the chart tonight, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With these two important points, have jumped one spot in the Points Table and are sitting at 7th position with 10 points in 12 matches. On the other hand, Punjab are still in 4th spot with 13 points in 11 games.

The result of tonight's fixture has also intensified the competition among the teams placed in the middle of the charts. Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remain firmly in the Playoff hunt, making the remaining league stage matches more crucial.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs DC match

RCB - 14 points in 11 matches
SRH - 14 points in 11 matches
GT - 14 points in 11 matches
PBKS - 13 points in 11 matches
CSK - 12 points in 11 matches
RR - 12 points in 11 matches
DC - 10 points in 12 matches
KKR - 9 points in 10 matches
MI - 6 points in 11 matches
LSG - 6 points in 11 matches

Deets about PBKS vs DC clash

DC won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the home side posted 210/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly's 37 off 27 balls.

In reply, the visitors chased down the target in the 19th over, earning two crucial points and jumping one spot in the Points Table. For DC, Axar Patel and David Miller scored half-centuries. Madhav Tiwari won the Player of the Match award for his 2/40 in a four-over spell and scoring an unbeaten 18 off 8 balls with the bat.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry clarifies reason behind his message, emphasises on ‘collective participation’
After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry gives reason behind his message
Who is Sujit Bose? ED arrests former West Bengal minister in municipal recruitment scam case
Who is Sujit Bose? Ex-Bengal minister arrested over recruitment scam
PM Modi suggests citizens to ditch destination wedding, instead hold them at Statue of Unity, other magnificent venues
PM Modi suggests citizens to ditch destination wedding
IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals revive campaign, Punjab Kings miss chance to top
IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals revive campaign
Adnan Sami reveals Asha Bhosle was the major reason he moved to India: 'She would just say whatever was in her heart'
Adnan Sami reveals Asha Bhosle was the major reason he moved to India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement