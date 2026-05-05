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IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 48: Chennai Super Kings boost Playoffs hope, beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 48: Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive win after the Yellow Army beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in New Delhi. Check out the latest Points Table tally after the game and where these teams stand.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 48: Chennai Super Kings boost Playoffs hope, beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets
CSK beat DC by 8 wickets in Match 48 of IPL 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/iplt20)
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IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 48: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co registered yet another victory, after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. 

With this win, CSK strengthened their position in the IPL 2026 Points Table. This win not only boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR) but also took them into double digits, keeping their Playoffs hope alive.

Chasing a below-par total of 156, CSK lost early wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel, but it was Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma, who finished off the game in the 18th over with their crucial third-wicket partnership.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals continue to struggle for consistency in this game as well, coming on the edge of being eliminated from the tournament. Now, to qualify for the next round, DC will need to win all its upcoming games with a decent margin.

IPL 2026: Updated Points Table after Match 48

Rankings Teams Points NRR
1. Punjab Kings 13 +0.855
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 +1.420
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 +0.644
4. Rajasthan Royals 12 +0.510
5. Gujarat Titans 12 -0.147
6. Chennai Super Kings 10 +0.151
7. Delhi Capitals 8 -0.949
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 7 -0.539
9. Mumbai Indians  6 -0.649
10. Lucknow Super Giants 4 -1.076

The next game in the tournament is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

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