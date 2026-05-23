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IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival

Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in a virtual knockout clash as Shreyas Iyer’s side make one final push for the IPL 2026 playoffs. PBKS enter the contest with momentum and a strong recent record against LSG, having won the last three meetings between the sides.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival
Courtesy: X/@PunjabKingsIPL
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Punjab Kings are fighting for their playoff spot and it all comes down to their match against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Honestly, it’s a must-win for Punjab, while Lucknow is out of contention and just playing for pride.

Looking at their recent history, Punjab has beaten Lucknow three out of the last five times they faced off. The last time Lucknow got the upper hand was earlier this season in 2024, but Punjab bounced back in the reverse fixture, winning by a massive 54 runs. That day, Punjab piled on 254 runs, and Lucknow couldn’t catch up, finishing at 200. Priyansh Arya completely stole the show with a wild 93 from just 37 balls.

But Punjab’s road hasn’t been smooth. They’ve dropped six games in a row and are hanging by a thread. Lucknow, meanwhile, already crashed out of the playoffs, so all they’re playing for now is pride—and probably to spoil Punjab’s party.

Also read| 'Stop this deception': Former India captain tears into CSK, makes stunning MS Dhoni claim

The rivalry between these two teams has been close; out of seven meetings in the IPL, Punjab has won four while Lucknow has taken three. Both teams are capable of huge scores—Lucknow smashed 257 against Punjab once, and Punjab posted 254 themselves. Their games tend to be full of fireworks and runs.

Lucknow’s Mitchell Marsh has been dangerous all season. Despite his team’s struggles, he’s racked up 563 runs at a strike rate just over 163. Prince Yadav has been solid with the ball, picking up 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.71. That performance has even landed him a debut call-up for India’s Test and ODI series in Afghanistan.

Punjab’s hopes lean on Cooper Connolly in the middle order. He’s got 473 runs at a strike rate over 162. Arshdeep Singh leads their bowling, bagging 14 wickets, though he’s been a bit expensive at 9.78 an over.

There’s also a side battle worth mentioning: Arshdeep Singh versus Mitchell Marsh. Marsh has put up 36 runs against him from just 21 balls with a blistering strike rate, but Arshdeep has managed to dismiss Marsh three times over their history. That said, Arshdeep's economy against Marsh has been pricey, running over 10.

Can Punjab finally break their streak and make it to the playoffs, or will Lucknow dash their hopes again? It’s up for grabs—and promises plenty of drama.

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first player in world cricket to achieve massive feat

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