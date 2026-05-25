IPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule, venues and timings for Eliminator, Qualifiers and final

After the Rajasthan Royals secured their berth in the Playoffs on Sunday, beating the Mumbai Indians by 30 runs at Wankhede, hopes for several teams in contention for the Playoffs died. Take a look at the schedule for the upcoming fixtures in the IPL 2026 here.

Take a look at the complete schedule of IPL 2026 Playoffs. (Pic Credits: Instagram/iplt20)

The last leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on Tuesday, May 26, with Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The top 4 teams were finalised on Sunday after Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 30 runs at Wankhede Stadium to seal their berth for the Playoffs, knocking out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) from contention.

Now that we have all four teams for the next round, let us take a detailed look at the upcoming matches, including dates, venues, and timings.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT

Match Day and Time - May 26 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM

Venue - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

Both are the top two teams of the league stage and will fight for the direct seat in the IPL 2026 Final. The losing side will get another chance to reach the finals as they will face the winner of the Eliminator game in Qualifier 2.

Eliminator: SRH vs RR

Match Day and Time - May 27 (Wednesday) at 7:30 PM

Venue - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh

The 3rd and 4th teams of the Points Table will lock horns in an Eliminator game on May 27, and the winner of the contest will face the losing team of Qualifier 1.

Qualifier 2: Losing team of Qualifier 1 and Winning team of Eliminator

Match Day and Time - May 29 (Friday) at 7:30 PM

Venue - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh

The winner of this fixture will finally earn a berth for the IPL 2026 Final match against the winner of the Qualifier 1 (RCB or GT).

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 and Winner of Qualifier 2

Match Day and Time -

Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other for the IPL 2026 title at the world's biggest cricket stadium.