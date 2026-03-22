IPL 2026 PBKS SWOT analysis: Punjab Kings eye maiden title under Shreyas Iyer; Priyansh Arya–Prabhsimran Singh key

Punjab Kings head into IPL 2026 with renewed hope under captain Shreyas Iyer. With explosive openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh expected to set the tone, PBKS aim to finally break their title drought as their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats shape the campaign.

Punjab Kings came into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with hardly much to spend—just Rs 11.50 crore, only Mumbai Indians had less. Instead of shaking things up, they played it smart and stuck to their core. They hung onto 21 players and let go of just four. With only four spots up for grabs—including two overseas slots—the Kings took a quiet approach at the auction. After falling just six runs short of the IPL title in 2025, everyone's expecting more from Shreyas Iyer and his squad this year.

They kept most of their lineup intact, but letting Josh Inglis go was a noticeable move. Instead of splashing out, they used the mini-auction to quietly shore up their bench. So, where do they stand for the new season? Let’s break it down.

Strengths: Explosive batsmen up top, depth everywhere, all-rounders galore

Last season, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh tore it up as openers. Arya, especially, made a name for himself—475 runs at a sizzling strike rate of 179.24. With Iyer anchoring at No. 3, Punjab’s top order is packed with Indian talent, with just a single overseas star in the mix. That gives them plenty of flexibility without dropping quality.

Plus, having a bunch of all-rounders means they can hit deep into the lineup. Omarzai and Jansen are ready to finish things off, and Stoinis or Connolly can add even more balance along with Shashank Singh.

Weaknesses: Spin attack is thin, Indian core lacks experience

Chahal is the go-to spinner, backed by Harpreet Brar. Musheer Khan and Connolly can chip in, but they aren’t the type you rely on for four overs every game. The big issue, though, is experience—besides Iyer, Arshdeep, and Chahal, the rest just haven’t played much at the top level, even if guys like Arya, Prabhsimran, and Shashank have stepped up domestically. This lack of seasoned bench players could bite them.

Opportunity: Iyer’s bold leadership and Thakur’s rise

They made the IPL finals for just the second time last season, with Shreyas Iyer leading the charge. He’s proven himself at DC and won with KKR in 2024, so Punjab have a captain who knows how to win.

Yash Thakur has looked promising and keeps improving—after catching eyes with India A and starring in Vidarbha’s Vijay Hazare Trophy run. With India on the hunt for fast bowlers, a strong IPL showing might push Thakur up the pecking order.

Threats: Bowling depth is shaky, runs get leaked

Here's the real concern: aside from Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, Punjab's bowlers are either inexperienced or just plain expensive. Take Lockie Ferguson—he’s leaked 201 runs in just seven games and grabbed only six wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026. That sort of form could really hurt in the IPL if it doesn’t turn around.

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