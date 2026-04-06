IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians receive BIG boost after crushing defeat to Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians received a major boost despite their heavy defeat against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. The development comes as relief for MI after a disappointing performance, offering hope for a quick turnaround as the five-time champions look to regain momentum in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya has returned to training after missing their latest Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His absence was a surprise, as there was no prior indication that he would not be participating. It became clear that Pandya was out when Suryakumar Yadav was seen with DC captain Axar Patel on the sidelines before the toss, where Surya informed Pandya that he was unwell. MI, who were expected to win easily, left the field feeling disheartened, and the Indian all-rounder was greatly missed.

On Sunday night, Pandya looked as if he had fully recovered from his illness. MI is set to face the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Tuesday. He practiced bowling yorkers following the warm-up session. With batting coach Kieron Pollard watching approvingly nearby, he spent some time batting, and for the most part, his bat made a satisfying sound.

After a convincing victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener, MI had to make several adjustments to their starting lineup. New Zealand great Trent Boult had to step aside to accommodate South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch and Deepak Chahar.

The defeat against Delhi had shaken MI significantly. They were expected to win this match, especially since no one anticipated Delhi's chances leading up to the game. This was understandable given that last year, Delhi had lost both encounters to Mumbai. Since 2022, they had only faced two defeats and secured five victories against DC. Furthermore, their triumph in the 2020 final had completely overshadowed Delhi in their rivalry. Although they had a better overall head-to-head record of 21-16 before this match, they failed to live up to those statistics.

Their batting performance was disappointing after being put to bat, managing only 162 runs. They seemed to gain momentum after reducing the hosts to 7/2 at one point, but Sameer Rizvi's remarkable 90 ultimately clinched the game for them.

The team was indeed weakened by Pandya's absence. Not only does he enhance both bowling and batting, but his steadfast confidence also uplifts the team's morale. With his return, MI is expected to be a more formidable team by Tuesday.

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