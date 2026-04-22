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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma likely to return as MI, CSK prepare for El Clasico showdown

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are likely to return as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians gear up for a high-stakes IPL 2026 El Clasico clash. The blockbuster encounter could prove crucial for both sides as they look to strengthen their playoff hopes.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma likely to return as MI, CSK prepare for El Clasico showdown
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It’s the El Clasico of the IPL. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night. You know what’s stealing the headlines, though? The likely return of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma—two giants of the game—right when their teams need them the most. The stakes have never been higher. The rivalry is legendary, and so is the stage. Wankhede has seen plenty of drama before, but this time, it’s all about survival.

Both teams are desperate. MSD and Rohit, icons for their franchises, are expected to be back in action, and team sources have all but confirmed it. The timing says everything. It’s Dhoni’s first appearance this season, and Chennai badly need him. Ayush Mhatre’s injury left a hole in the lineup, but Dhoni seems to have shaken off his calf strain. He’s traveling with the squad, keeping, batting in the nets—doing it all. Even if he’s not quite 100%, you just know he’s itching to set foot on the ground where he hit India to World Cup glory in 2011.

Chennai are in trouble. The 10-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad still stings. Two wins from six games puts their playoff hopes on life support. Lose again, and the campaign pretty much crumbles. The pressure is on everyone, from the seniors to the youngsters, and there’s real scrutiny on selection, like whether Spencer Johnson gets a look.

On the other side, Mumbai walk in feeling good. A thumping 99-run win over Gujarat Titans has them buzzing, and their net run rate is healthier for it. But even after that win, cracks showed: they lost three wickets in the powerplay without Rohit up top. He picked up a hamstring injury against RCB, and his absence was obvious.

Rohit’s return could steady the ship. He matters far beyond his runs—he sets the tone for Mumbai. Both teams—five-time champs each—aren’t used to being in this mess. With only two wins in six, there’s no room left for slip-ups. Mumbai’s slightly better net run rate and 21-18 record over Chennai in head-to-heads don’t mean much when both have veered so far from their usual standards.

To give you the blunt math: eight wins almost always gets you to the playoffs. If either team loses this one, they’ll need to win six from their last seven—a mountain to climb in this league.

So this isn’t just another big rivalry. It’s a must-win, do-or-die night for both. Tickets sold out in no time, and you’ll see plenty of CSK fans making the trip, hungry for a glimpse of Dhoni in action. All eyes are on these two legends as they try to lift their teams and keep this wild IPL season alive.

Also read| Is Shreyas Iyer being treated unfairly? Ex-India star questions team management

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