IPL 2026: List of teams that might appoint new skipper for next season

The mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in mid-December. However, the player retention deadline is set for November 15, and each franchise needs to finalise their release and retain lists. As there is chatter on social media around some teams swapping their players with other teams, there are also a few that will be entering the new IPL season with the same set of players, including their skippers. Ahead of the players' retention announcement, let us take a look at the list of teams that are set to appoint a new captain for the next edition of IPL.

Delhi Capitals

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel led the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous edition of IPL. Under his leadership, the team looked promising in the first half of the tournament but ultimately failed to reach the Playoffs, finishing in fifth place with 7 wins and 14 points. The team's management is likely to retain Axar for the next IPL season, but there are high chances that they will bring in a new captain to lead DC. Apart from the current players in the squad, DC's management might appoint either KL Rahul or Faf du Plessis as skipper for IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals

There have been several reports on social media regarding the swapping of Sanju Samson, captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), with Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star all-rounder for the next IPL season. However, there has been no official confirmation from either team yet but the reports around Samson leaving the Jaipur-based franchise first surfaced after the conclusion of the previous IPL season. In IPL 2025, Riyan Parag led RR in a few games in Samson's absence, a role the team's management might consider for the upcoming season if Samson officially leaves the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders

After clinching the IPL 2024 edition under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, KKR appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper after Iyer moved to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 2025 season. However, KKR showcased a disappointing performance under Rahane's captaincy in IPL 2025 and finished eighth on the Points Table with just 5 wins.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed by KKR in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a staggering price of Rs 23.75 crore, might replace Rahane for the 19th edition of the IPL.