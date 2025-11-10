IPL 2026: List of teams that might appoint new skipper for next season

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead

Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details

Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH

Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead

Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links

Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more

23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'

Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on husband's condition

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 dead, several injured; check

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: List of teams that might appoint new skipper for next season

Ahead of the retention announcement deadline for the franchise, let us take a look at teams which might consider to appoint a new captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

IPL 2026: List of teams that might appoint new skipper for next season
IPL 2026 is likely to commence in the last leg of March
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in mid-December. However, the player retention deadline is set for November 15, and each franchise needs to finalise their release and retain lists. As there is chatter on social media around some teams swapping their players with other teams, there are also a few that will be entering the new IPL season with the same set of players, including their skippers. Ahead of the players' retention announcement, let us take a look at the list of teams that are set to appoint a new captain for the next edition of IPL.

Delhi Capitals

 

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel led the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous edition of IPL. Under his leadership, the team looked promising in the first half of the tournament but ultimately failed to reach the Playoffs, finishing in fifth place with 7 wins and 14 points. The team's management is likely to retain Axar for the next IPL season, but there are high chances that they will bring in a new captain to lead DC. Apart from the current players in the squad, DC's management might appoint either KL Rahul or Faf du Plessis as skipper for IPL 2026.

 

Rajasthan Royals

 

There have been several reports on social media regarding the swapping of Sanju Samson, captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), with Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star all-rounder for the next IPL season. However, there has been no official confirmation from either team yet but the reports around Samson leaving the Jaipur-based franchise first surfaced after the conclusion of the previous IPL season. In IPL 2025, Riyan Parag led RR in a few games in Samson's absence, a role the team's management might consider for the upcoming season if Samson officially leaves the franchise.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders

 

After clinching the IPL 2024 edition under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, KKR appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper after Iyer moved to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 2025 season. However, KKR showcased a disappointing performance under Rahane's captaincy in IPL 2025 and finished eighth on the Points Table with just 5 wins.

 

Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed by KKR in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a staggering price of Rs 23.75 crore, might replace Rahane for the 19th edition of the IPL.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on husband's condition
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 dead, several injured; check
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE