IPL 2026: KKR look to end losing run against in-form Punjab Kings; rain could play spoilsport

Kolkata Knight Riders look to open their account in IPL 2026 as they face unbeaten Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. However, KKR’s bowling struggles and Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent form remain concerns, while rain threat looms with showers predicted in Kolkata.

Match 12 of IPL 2026 brings Kolkata Knight Riders up against a red-hot Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The action kicks off at 7:30 PM IST after the toss at 7:00 PM. Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to reverse their rough start this season. They’ve dropped both openers—first to Mumbai Indians, then to Sunrisers Hyderabad—thanks to sputtering middle-order batting and a shaky bowling attack that’s already leaked two 200-plus totals. Angkrish Raghuvanshi leads KKR’s scorers with 103 runs, and Blessing Muzarabani has picked up four wickets. But so far, they’re still searching for a first win.

Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, are flying high in contrast. After wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, they’re sitting comfortably in third place on the table. Cooper Connolly has looked in top form, piling up 108 runs at a strike rate above 163, while Vyshak Vijaykumar leads their bowling with five wickets.

History says there’s no shortage of drama when these two clash. Across 35 meetings, KKR owns the head-to-head, up 21 to 13, with one no result. Still, recent seasons have delivered fireworks—who can forget 2024, when Punjab chased down 262 at this very ground, marking the highest successful IPL chase ever? Or last year, when Shreyas Iyer, now with Punjab, guided his side to defend just 112 in Mullanpur?

For the numbers nerds: Yuzvendra Chahal, though relatively quiet this season with just two wickets, has gotten the better of KKR’s Ajinkya Rahane four times in T20s, holding him to just 62 runs at an economy under 7.2.

Weather-wise, Monday night in Kolkata looks mostly fine—clear skies and a comfortable 24°C, though there’s a slim (21%) chance of rain. Practice got rained out earlier in the week, so Kolkata’s home side had to squeeze in a session indoors.

Both teams have a lot riding on this one. For KKR, it’s about kickstarting their campaign. For Punjab, it’s the chance to keep that winning momentum going. Eden Gardens is set for another chapter in this tense rivalry.

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