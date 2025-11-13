IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are preparing to release Mohammed Shami ahead of IPL 2026, triggering a fierce trade war between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. With both teams aggressively pursuing the veteran pacer, Shami’s next destination has become one of the biggest talking points.

As the spotlight shines on the deal involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), another Indian cricket sensation, Mohammed Shami, may be on the verge of a transfer within the next 48 hours, just ahead of the retention deadline for teams set for Saturday, November 15.

Shami was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for an impressive Rs. 10 crore, but his performance this season has been disappointing. The 35-year-old fast bowler only managed to secure six wickets across 10 matches, coupled with a high economy rate of 11.23.

In recent weeks, there have been persistent rumors suggesting that SRH is likely to release him as they look to free up funds for the upcoming auction, aiming to revitalize their squad after finishing 6th in 2025.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Shami has attracted interest from two teams that are in discussions with the 2016 champions, although SRH has yet to make a decision. The report indicates that SRH is considering their options, including the possibility of releasing Shami into the auction rather than finalizing a trade.

The report further suggests that if a deal is struck with either Delhi Capitals (DC) or Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), it will be an all-cash transaction. This would allow SRH to enhance their auction budget by Rs. 10 crore. Conversely, if either Delhi or Lucknow secures the star bowler, they will need to allocate the same amount to complete the purchase.

Shami previously donned the Capitals' jersey when they were known as Delhi Daredevils from 2014 to 2018. He began his IPL journey in 2013 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before moving to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019, where he played until 2022. His most successful stint in the league came with the Gujarat Titans, where he played a pivotal role in their title win in 2022 and later clinched the purple cap in 2023.

