IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s SRH hopeful as Pat Cummins set for on-field return after positive scan

Pat Cummins is likely to return to action for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals after a positive scan on his back injury. The SRH captain is expected to rejoin the team camp soon, bringing relief to Kavya Maran’s SRH ahead of the crucial IPL 2026 clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins is back in action. After a scan in Sydney confirmed his back injury has fully healed, he’s all set to rejoin his team in the IPL. He’ll head to India on Friday and is aiming to play against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 25.

Cummins mentioned his return plans while chatting in the comments of a family holiday post on Instagram. He’d been with the squad at the start of the season but flew home to Australia for the follow-up scan.

It’s been a tough stretch for him. Since suffering a stress injury in his lower back last August, Cummins has barely played—just one match since last July. His last big impact was in the Adelaide Test against England, where he took six wickets and helped Australia keep the Ashes. After that, injury kept him out of the T20 World Cup and the opening matches of this IPL season.

In the meantime, Ishan Kishan has stepped in as captain. Under Kishan, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit fourth in the table with two wins from five matches.

Head coach Daniel Vettori said Cummins has stayed tightly connected with the group, even from the sidelines. Vettori said Pat has spent plenty of time talking with Ishan about leadership—conversations that have made a real difference for the team.

The Aussies are watching their fast bowlers’ workloads closely with a heavy Test schedule coming up—twenty Test matches await them over the next year, including key series against India and England.

Josh Hazlewood, who’s with RCB, recently returned from injury. He picked up a wicket against Lucknow, giving away 20 runs, but the team is still managing his workload and resting him off and on.

As for Mitchell Starc, he’s yet to join the Delhi Capitals. Starc is rehabbing shoulder and elbow injuries he picked up during the Big Bash League.

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