IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah missing from Mumbai Indians nets so far - Will he feature against KKR?

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to join the nets sessions of Mumbai Indians ahead of their clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2026. While Bumrah is reportedly fit, his absence from training has raised questions over whether he will feature in the big match.

India’s T20 World Cup champion Jasprit Bumrah still hasn’t joined the Mumbai Indians training camp, and the start of IPL 2026 is less than four days away. Fans are feeling a bit anxious, with Bumrah currently at the Centre of Excellence working through injury management. Reports from the camp say he’s in Bengaluru, focused on a workload management program that’s all about getting him in top shape for India’s tour of England later this year.

Bumrah’s schedule at the Centre of Excellence centers on strength and conditioning, following a plan designed by the BCCI medical team. They’re making England in July the big priority—India’s white-ball tour features five T20Is and three ODIs.

Even while he’s away, Bumrah hasn’t stepped off the pitch. He’s kept up his bowling training at the facility and, according to ESPNcricinfo, should link back up with the Mumbai Indians soon. The expectation is that he’ll be fit and ready for their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

Bumrah’s been the player every team wants but only one team has. In the recent T20 World Cup final, he tore through New Zealand’s lineup, picking up four wickets in four overs and helping India grab back-to-back titles. He wasn’t just a steady presence—he finished among the tournament’s leading wicket-takers alongside Varun Chakaravarthy and was named Player of the Match for a string of standout performances. The Men in Blue dominated the Black Caps by 96 runs in Ahmedabad, making history as the first team to defend a T20 World Cup on home soil and the first anywhere to win back-to-back titles.

For Mumbai, Bumrah is already a legend. He’s taken 186 wickets in 148 matches—just nine shy of Lasith Malinga’s all-time franchise record. He’s been central to every title push since his IPL debut.

Right now, the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad is hard at work at Wankhede Stadium. They’re on the hunt for that elusive sixth IPL trophy. It’s been a while since they last lifted the cup in 2020, and the franchise is feeling the pressure of the longest title drought they’ve faced since their first win back in 2013.

Also read| 'You cannot even imagine...': Sourav Ganguly ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate with clear verdict