IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain

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Ishan Kishan is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Pat Cummins at the start of IPL 2026, with Abhishek Sharma appointed as vice-captain. The leadership change marks a fresh direction for SRH as they gear up for the new season without their regular skipper.
India's wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was appointed as the interim captain of SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Kishan will lead the team temporarily while regular captain Pat Cummins continues to recover from an injury, having previously missed the T20 World Cup. In addition to Kishan, opener Abhishek Sharma has been elevated to the position of vice-captain, as confirmed by the franchise.
“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain,” an SRH statement read.
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026
Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.
Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG
Kishan has been in exceptional form since leading Jharkhand to their first domestic title in December 2025. Under his captaincy, Jharkhand secured the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the dynamic southpaw becoming the season's top run-scorer, amassing 517 runs in 10 innings. His impressive performance earned him a spot back in the national team after a three-year absence, surpassing Shubman Gill to be included in India’s T20 World Cup squad that same month.
So far in 2026, Kishan has established himself as the premier T20I batsman, topping the charts with 532 runs in just 13 innings and achieving a career-high world no. 2 ranking in the format, trailing only his India and SRH teammate, Abhishek. Contributing significantly to India’s recent T20 World Cup victory at home, Kishan scored 317 runs, finishing as the team's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.
Kishan joined SRH prior to the IPL 2025 season after being acquired for Rs 14.5 crore. He had a dream debut in Hyderabad, smashing a 45-ball century against Rajasthan Royals. However, his form declined shortly thereafter, concluding the season with 354 runs in 13 innings.
The Sunrisers will kick off the IPL 2026 season on March 28, facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their next match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 2, followed by their first home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 5. On April 11, the team will take on Punjab Kings away from home. By that time, Cummins is anticipated to make his return to the squad.
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