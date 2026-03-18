IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni changing his iconic No. 7 jersey? Viral post sparks buzz

Speculation is growing around MS Dhoni and his iconic No. 7 jersey ahead of IPL 2026, after a viral social media post sparked debate among fans. While no official confirmation has emerged, the buzz has fueled curiosity about a possible change at Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni and the No. 7 jersey—it’s been a pair for more than twenty years. But lately, social media went wild thanks to a photo floating around online. It showed a CSK kit with “DHONI” splashed above the number 8. Almost instantly, fans jumped to all kinds of conclusions: Was this some clever tactic? Maybe a superstition? Or was Dhoni hinting at an “eighth” season in a certain role?

Why No. 8? Well, analysts weighed in pretty quickly

Some said the viral image was just a promo gimmick—a “what if” scenario cooked up by a fan or designer. Not real. Others pointed out the BCCI retired the No. 7 jersey for the Indian team back in late 2023, out of respect for Dhoni’s achievements. But that doesn't directly affect the IPL, and honestly, Dhoni’s connection to “Thala 7” is so strong, any switch seems out of the question.

Thala MS Dhoni switching from the

Jersey No. 7 to Jersey No. 8



Is it permanent or some kind of promotion or advertisement for something?



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/IgtYI0bkHr — HolyPun (@HolyPun) March 17, 2026

CSK management? They haven’t said a word. Dhoni himself? Radio silence

Fans? They weren’t having it. Some insisted “MSD7” isn’t just a number—it’s practically a feeling, a brand, something untouchable. A few tossed out jokes about seven plus one equaling eight, saying maybe it’s Dhoni’s way of signaling “just one more year” in the IPL.

So—fact or fiction? For now, it looks like pure social media hype. Until we see an official CSK kit with a No. 8, expect Dhoni to stick with his iconic No. 7 next season.

In the meantime, the former Super Kings captain is expected to be available for every match of IPL 2026, as franchise owner Kasi Viswanathan has reportedly confirmed this amidst rumors suggesting he might only play in a limited number of games. The keeper-batter, who had stepped down from his captaincy and passed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad before IPL 2024, had taken charge again for a few matches after the opener suffered an elbow injury.

However, the Super Kings ended up at the bottom of the standings for the first time in IPL history, managing to win just four out of 14 games.

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