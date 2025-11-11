IPL 2026: How much money will Sanju Samson make if he moves to Chennai Super Kings?

Several reports recently claimed that Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson might get signed by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sanju Samson has been making headlines as several reports claim that he might move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the next season. Samson was appointed as Rajasthan Royals skipper in 2021 and under his leadership the franchise have won 33 matches and lost the same number of games. Meanwhile, IPL fans have been wondering about Samson's current salary in the tournament and what will he be getting if he moves to the five-time champion franchise.

What is Sanju Samson's current IPL salary?

Sanju Samson was among the top retention players for the Royals in IPL 2025 as he earned Rs 18 crore. Soon after RR's campaign was over in IPL 2025 and the tournament's conclusion, Samson requested the franchise to release him ahead of the next season.

Since CSK are looking to rope in Samson for the next IPL season, the Chennai-based franchise will also need to pay him Rs 18 crore for the next edition. Meanwhile, IPL retention is set to take place on Saturday, November 15.

For those unversed, as a replacement for Sanju Samson, the Royals are looking to swap him with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Not only Jadeja, but the Royals are also looking to sign Sam Curran for the next season. CSK signed Curran for IPL 2025 for Rs 2.4 crore in the Auction.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out for CSK and RR and what will be the future of Samson and Jadeja in the cash-rich league after the players' retention deadline is completed on November 15.