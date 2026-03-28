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For happiness, fix your mental scripts

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming

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IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

A controversial DRS moment sparked drama during the IPL 2026 clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad star Heinrich Klaasen was left furious after the umpire’s decision led to his dismissal. Convinced he was not out, the South African batter expressed clear frustration while walking back to the pavilion.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call
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Heinrich Klaasen’s wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru wasn’t just a big moment for the defending champions—it blew up into one of the first real controversies of IPL 2026. You could see Klaasen, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, wasn’t convinced as he watched his innings end.

This happened right at the start of the 14th over, with SRH sitting at 135 for 4 and steadily rebuilding. Romario Shepherd, brought back by Rajat Patidar, tossed in a back-of-a-length ball outside off. Klaasen—he had scored 31 off 22—tried to pull but didn’t get it right. The ball went high towards deep midwicket, and Phil Salt made the catch right on the boundary edge. Immediately, things got complicated. Salt’s foot looked dangerously close to the boundary cushions, so the umpires sent it upstairs for review.

Klaasen didn’t head to the dugout straight away. He stood by, eyes glued to the screen as the replays rolled. During that tense wait, he talked briefly with the fourth umpire, quietly signaling he thought there was real doubt about the catch. He wasn’t protesting in a heated way, but you could tell he wasn’t comfortable with how it was playing out.

Boundary catches are tricky. Sometimes they’re all about perception and shaky evidence. Klaasen, from his angle, probably thought Salt was too close—maybe even touching the rope. In the moment, those tiny margins feel huge. His reaction said it all: he believed he might have gotten away with it.

But the TV umpire stuck to what he could actually see. He looked for any hint that Salt’s foot touched the boundary or moved the cushions. When none showed up, he ruled the catch good. Klaasen was out, handing RCB a breakthrough just as SRH was starting to recover.

Klaasen’s response was telling—even if it wasn’t dramatic. He saw the OUT signal and lingered, not convinced. A brief conversation, and then he made his way back, his body language full of quiet frustration, not anger. It was a subtle moment, but it nailed that feeling every player knows—that tug-of-war between what you sense in the heat of battle and what technology finally decides.

In a sport where tiny margins and endless reviews rule the day, Klaasen’s dismissal was a sharp reminder: sometimes, accepting the decision is the hardest part.

Also read| Explained: Why RCB, SRH players are wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener

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For happiness, fix your mental scripts
For happiness, fix your mental scripts
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