IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

Gujarat Titans have shared an update on Shubman Gill after concerns over his injury ahead of their Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals. The Titans captain’s fitness remains a key talking point before the crucial encounter.

Gujarat Titans have faced early challenges in IPL 2026, primarily due to their inability to finish games rather than a lack of skill. With two losses in as many matches, including a narrow six-run defeat while chasing 211 against the Rajasthan Royals, a consistent issue with maintaining control during critical moments has been highlighted. The absence of Shubman Gill in that match only underscored this problem.

Now that Gill is set to return for the clash against the Delhi Capitals, the change is not only internal. The opposing team has also recognized the significant influence his presence has on the game.

Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel, addressing the media before the match, acknowledged that Gill’s contribution goes beyond mere statistics, remarking that, “Shubman is a very big player. He is also the captain of his team. He is a good player. He is young. So obviously, it has an impact - bowlers have some relief if he does not play.”

This ‘relief’ was evident in Gujarat’s last match. Despite a steady 73 from Sai Sudharsan, the Titans failed to secure the chase, losing their grip during the final stages. Without Shubman Gill, the innings lacked a stabilizing force in the middle overs, which forced the team to accelerate towards the end and put the middle order under pressure sooner than they would have liked.

Sudharsan, who has been Gujarat’s most dependable batsman this season, confirmed that the captain will be back for the match against Delhi, saying, “Shubman is super, he will be playing tomorrow,” during a pre-match conversation.

Gill missed the last game due to a neck spasm, with Rashid Khan taking over as the stand-in captain. Although Gujarat remained competitive, the lack of a clear tempo-setter was apparent in how the chase developed. Additionally, Gill's absence highlighted a leadership void. The Titans will be relieved to have their regular captain back, bringing with him a stabilizing presence at the top of the batting order.

His return enables Gujarat to reorganize their batting lineup. Sai Sudharsan can play with more freedom at the top, while the middle order is spared from having to take on recovery roles. Most importantly, it reinstates a captain whose composure has frequently influenced Gujarat’s ability to handle tight finishes.

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