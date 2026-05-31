IPL 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch RCB vs GT in India?

Indian Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans promises a blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad. Here are the complete live streaming, TV broadcast, match timing and viewing details for fans in India.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to clash in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. These two teams are undoubtedly the most well-rounded in this year's tournament, both vying for their second IPL title. GT claimed their first title in 2022 during their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, while RCB ended an 18-year wait for a trophy last year.

Throughout the league stage, RCB and GT demonstrated remarkable consistency, finishing in the top two positions on the points table with 18 points each. However, due to a lower net run rate, GT had to settle for second place, while RCB secured the top spot. GT fought back by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, while RCB triumphed over GT in Qualifier 1 to earn their place in the final.

Both teams boast match-winners capable of turning the game around, promising an exhilarating championship showdown. RCB's standout players this season, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have consistently troubled opposing batsmen during both the powerplay and the death overs. They have received solid support from teammates like Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya.

On the other hand, GT has also excelled throughout the tournament. Their batting lineup, led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, has effortlessly chased down targets exceeding 200 runs, thanks to key contributions from players like Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, and Washington Sundar.

RCB vs GT Live Streaming

When can fans in India watch the RCB vs GT Final live?

The RCB vs GT Final will be broadcast live in India on May 31 at 7:30 AM IST.

Where can viewers catch the RCB vs GT Final live in India?

The RCB vs GT Final will be available for live streaming on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

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