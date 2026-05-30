IPL 2026 final: Have defending champions ever retained the IPL trophy? RCB aim for historic feat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to defend their IPL crown when they take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. Only a few teams in tournament history have managed to win back-to-back IPL trophies, making this a potentially historic clash for RCB.

The stage is set for a huge showdown: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will take on Rajat Patidar and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final this Sunday, May 31. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the toss scheduled just before at 7:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans are hungry for their second IPL trophy. Their debut season in 2022 was unforgettable—they went all the way and lifted the trophy, instantly making their mark on the league. The following year, though, they came agonizingly close but lost in a nail-biting finish, falling short by just one ball. Now, after a year’s wait, Gill and his squad are back in the finals, looking to finally reclaim the crown.

On the other hand, RCB’s journey has been a little different but just as impressive. They stormed into the finals after overpowering GT in the first Qualifier, cruising through the season to top the points table. If RCB win this match, they’ll join an elite group by clinching the IPL trophy for the second year in a row. Winning back-to-back titles is tough, and only a handful of teams have pulled it off.

Let’s dig into the history books for a second. Up until now, only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have managed to win consecutive IPL championships. CSK, under the legendary MS Dhoni, won their first title in 2010, beating Mumbai Indians. The very next year, they defeated RCB to secure their second trophy, cementing their legacy. CSK almost did it again in 2019 but lost by a single run to MI in a heartbreaker.

Mumbai Indians have their own legacy with back-to-back wins. After their fourth IPL title in 2019, they grabbed their fifth the following year, beating Delhi Capitals in the 2020 final. Those back-to-back wins are a testament to their dominance during those seasons.

As for the Gujarat Titans, 2023 final was a bitter pill to swallow. They looked poised to go back-to-back but lost in dramatic fashion on the last ball against CSK. Now, just three years after their historic debut, GT are back in the championship game for the third time. It’s another shot at glory—one they surely don’t want to waste.

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