IPL 2026: Did Jamie Overton break Tilak Varma's Rs 2 crore watch? Truth behind the viral moment

During the El Clásico CSK vs MI clash, a delivery from Jamie Overton appeared to break Tilak Varma's wristwear, sparking rumors of a 2 crore loss. Check the truth behind the viral claims.

In the El Clasico contest between five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk, a moment from the game is doing the rounds on social media. The incident in focus is from the first innings when MI were batting, and Tilak Varma was on strike in the 12th over, facing Jamie Overton. It was the last delivery of the over when Overton bowled a good length ball, and the batter tried to scoop it, but it got stuck on his wrist.

Not only this, but as soon as the ball hit Tilak's hand, his wristwear got broken into pieces and fell on the pitch. However, several online posts claimed that it was an expensive watch worth over Rs 2 crore. So, what is the truth behind such claims? Let us find out.

Take a look

Jamie Overton broke Tilak Varma's Rs 2.13 crore watch



He then walks toward him and asks if Tilak is okay. pic.twitter.com/bC4jCjhvzg May 3, 2026

Did Overton break Tilak's expensive watch during CSK vs MI game?

Soon after many netizens claimed that Overton broke Tilak's expensive watch with that delivery, a major section of social media users also debunked such claims and pointed out that it was a WHOOP fitness band, which costs in thousands, not in crores.

Apart from Tilak, several other players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have also been seen wearing such a fitness band.

Meanwhile, Tilak hasn't showcased his stellar form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In the 9 games so far, he has scored just 193 runs, which includes a 45-ball century against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Apart from this knock, Tilak has struggled to make a mark in the tournament.

Deets about CSK vs MI match

Match No 44 of the IPL 2026, MI won the Toss and elected to bat first against the home side. Batting first, Mumbai failed to post a big total in front of the Yellow Army and scored just 159 runs in 20 overs, which included Naman Dhir's 57 off 37 balls and Ryan Rickleton's 37 off 24 balls.

Chasing a below-par score, CSK comfortably crossed the finish line on the first ball of the 19th over with still eight wickets in hand. For CSK, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls. Kartik Sharma also scored 54 in 40 balls and remained unbeaten.