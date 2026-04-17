IPL 2026: Desperate KKR seek revival vs resurgent Gujarat Titans; can Rinku Singh repeat Ahmedabad heroics?

Kolkata Knight Riders face a tough challenge against in-form Gujarat Titans as Rinku Singh looks to recreate his famous Ahmedabad heroics. With KKR struggling for momentum, the clash could be crucial in ending their losing streak and reigniting their campaign.

The Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for their 25th IPL 2026 clash on Friday, April 17, at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM IST, right after the toss at 7:00 PM. It’s the first of two faceoffs between these sides this season, and both need a big performance—especially Kolkata, who are still hunting for their first win this year.

Kolkata’s season has been rough. Four straight losses, just a solitary point from a rain-ruined game against Punjab at Eden Gardens, and they’re dead last in the table. Gujarat aren’t cruising either, but with two wins and four points, they sit at sixth, hoping a win here pushes them up the ladder.

Think back to their last matchup in 2025—Shubman Gill absolutely took over, smashing 90 runs and leading GT to a comfortable 39-run win after posting 199 in 20 overs. Really, only Ajinkya Rahane fought back for KKR with a half-century that day. This time, the Knight Riders are desperate for revenge, and they know they need to make a statement in Ahmedabad.

Of course, everybody remembers Rinku Singh’s fireworks in Ahmedabad three years ago. KKR needed 29 off the final over. Rinku uncorked five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal. An impossible ask, somehow pulled off. If KKR wants to right the ship this year, they’ll be counting on Rinku to recapture that magic.

Statistically, Gujarat has the slight edge—these teams have faced off five times, with GT winning three, KKR grabbing one, and a washout splitting points. Titans’ scores in these games have hovered between 198 and 204; Kolkata’s from 148 to 207. So, their games have been pretty tight, always unpredictable.

This season, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav Arora have been the shining lights in Kolkata’s gloomy campaign. Raghuvanshi has fired 182 runs in five matches, striking at 155.55, while Arora has snagged six wickets, even if he’s gone at an economy rate of 12.00. Given their spot on the table, KKR has to treat every match as do-or-die now—especially against Gujarat on their home turf.

On the Titans’ side, Jos Buttler and Prasidh Krishna have been rock solid. Buttler has smashed 176 runs from four matches at an explosive strike rate of 158.55. Prasidh Krishna’s bagged 10 wickets in four outings, conceding runs at 9.50 per over and constantly threatening with the ball.

A bit of intrigue: Sunil Narine seems to have Buttler’s number in the IPL. He’s gotten Buttler out three times, keeping him to 95 runs off 95 balls and a modest strike rate of 107.95. Narine’s economy against Buttler sits at 6.47, which is impressive in this format.

And then there’s Rinku Singh, heading back to Ahmedabad—the site of his most famous IPL innings. He’s scored 23 runs off 18 balls this season (strike rate 127.77), and so far, Rashid Khan hasn’t been able to knock him over, giving up runs at a 7.66 economy when they’ve faced off.

Friday night in Ahmedabad—both teams with a point to prove, old memories looming, and a mix of fresh and familiar faces determined to turn the tide. This one’s set up for drama.

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