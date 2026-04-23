IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first match timeline revealed

Delhi Capitals’ Rs 11.75 cr signing Mitchell Starc is set to join the squad after missing the early phase of IPL 2026. The Australian left-arm pacer is expected to boost DC’s bowling attack, with fans eagerly awaiting when the star quick will make his much-anticipated first appearance this season.

Mitchell Starc has finally got the all-clear to travel to India for IPL 2026 after shaking off his shoulder and elbow injuries. He’s set to join the Delhi Capitals squad soon, landing in India this Friday. Starc hasn’t played since January, so he’s got his eye on making a comeback when Delhi Capitals face the Rajasthan Royals on May 1. His return should give Delhi a much-needed boost as they look to tighten up their bowling attack in the business end of the season.

The 36-year-old’s absence earlier in the tournament had plenty of fans speculating, but Starc set the record straight—he was frustrated by what he called “heavily misinformed opinions” about why he’d missed the start of the IPL.

Now, after a week of pain-free bowling in Sydney, Starc is gearing up for the trip. He’ll need a bit of time to get used to Indian conditions again and shake off the rust, but all signs point to him being match-ready by May 1. If his recovery keeps going well, he’ll be available for the rest of the season—a huge plus for the Capitals as they chase playoff spots.

Starc picked up his injury after a hectic run of cricket, especially during the Ashes where he bowled more than 150 overs and took 31 wickets, earning Player of the Series honors. Afterward, he turned out for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League but injured his shoulder and elbow trying to take a catch. Even after a break in February, he felt discomfort when he tried to bowl again, which pushed back his IPL plans.

Facing criticism over his commitment, Starc didn’t hold back. He hit back on Instagram, saying, “Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer.”

He went on, “These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me. With that said, I do acknowledge this injury setback, and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team, and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to joining DC, am in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap.”

For Delhi, getting Starc back on the field can’t come soon enough. With his experience, pace, and hunger to prove himself, he’s just what they need as the IPL heads into its crucial phase.

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