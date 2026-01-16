IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB propose major tech upgrade at Chinnaswamy with 350 AI-enabled cameras

RCB have proposed installing 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with a planned investment of Rs 4.5 crore. The high-tech upgrade comes even as uncertainty looms over their home venue, signalling the franchise’s push toward smarter infrastructure and enhanced security.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking significant steps to ensure IPL matches continue at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, unveiling plans to install 300 to 350 AI-powered cameras throughout the venue. The franchise has committed an estimated Rs 4.5 crore for this advanced security upgrade and has submitted the proposal to the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

"RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately Rs 4.5 crore," the franchise said in a release.

"The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety," the franchise added.

All cricketing activities at Chinnaswamy have been on hold since last year’s tragic incident, where 11 fans lost their lives in a stampede during RCB’s IPL trophy celebrations. In response, the state government formed a dedicated task force, with its report expected to be released on Saturday. Meanwhile, extensive safety enhancements are underway at the stadium.

Investigations into the stampede cited inadequate crowd management as the primary cause. On June 4, a massive influx of fans descended on the stadium to celebrate with RCB, overwhelming existing controls. The investigation found that RCB had encouraged large crowds despite lacking official clearances from municipal and police authorities. Following the tragedy, RCB pledged financial support to the affected families and launched a foundation to rebuild trust with their fanbase.

For the new security initiative, RCB has partnered with Staqu, a renowned public safety technology firm. Staqu’s portfolio includes collaborations with the Bihar Police and the Election Commission of India, as well as the integration of over 3,000 CCTV cameras across 60 correctional facilities in Uttar Pradesh, all monitored in real time to address issues such as violence, overcrowding, and unauthorized access.

"Staqu's state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles has assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations," said RCB.

"The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans," the team asserted.

The proposed AI camera system is capable of simultaneously analyzing video, audio, and text feeds. On match days, security personnel would receive instant alerts regarding potential intrusions or unauthorized activities, enabling swift intervention to prevent escalation.

However, the future of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy remains uncertain. If the stadium does not secure government approval for IPL 2026, RCB may be forced to relocate home fixtures to Raipur or Pune. Regulations require the venue to be handed over to authorities a month prior to the tournament, with the upcoming IPL season scheduled to begin on March 26.

Additionally, Chinnaswamy will not host any matches during the T20 World Cup, which India is set to host starting February 7, due to the inability to obtain necessary clearances. The tournament’s final is scheduled for March 8.

Also read| Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge