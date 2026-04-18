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IPL 2026: David Miller’s last-over heroics guide Delhi Capitals past RCB, end home unbeaten run

David Miller produced a brilliant finish in the final over to guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ending RCB’s unbeaten run at home in IPL 2026.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 07:36 PM IST

IPL 2026: David Miller’s last-over heroics guide Delhi Capitals past RCB, end home unbeaten run
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The 2026 Indian Premier League season delivered a thriller as Delhi Capitals broke Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s home winning streak right in the heart of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB had been unbeatable at home all year, but David Miller made sure that run came to a sudden stop.

Delhi chose to bowl first and did well to keep RCB to 175 for eight. The start wasn’t great for Bengaluru—Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal both got out after settling in, never really threatening to go big. Phil Salt kept the innings alive with a gutsy 63 off 38 balls, giving RCB a real push through the middle overs. But Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav kept their nerves, picking up two wickets each and shutting down the scoring at the back end. Even so, 175 felt solid given Chinnaswamy’s reputation, but the pitch was helping the spinners just enough to keep Delhi interested.

Delhi’s chase started strong. KL Rahul came out timing everything sweetly, putting together a cool 57. He set the tone and kept the required run rate under control. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a steady 60, but things turned tricky in the final four overs. RCB’s bowlers finally found their rhythm, pushing the Capitals into a corner and cranking up the pressure—Delhi suddenly needed runs in a hurry.

That’s when David Miller took charge. With the atmosphere in the stadium absolutely electric, he never blinked. He picked his spots, launching two monster sixes and deflating the RCB attack just when it mattered most. Miller finished unbeaten on 22 from just 10 balls, handling a tense last over with total calm. When Delhi needed two runs from the final two balls, he coolly found the gap and ended things with a ball to spare.

This win puts Delhi Capitals right back in the mix and shows they can chase big totals, even when the crowd is against them. As for RCB, this stings—a quick reminder of how small lapses make all the difference in T20. They struggled in the middle order and just couldn’t put the brakes on Miller when it counted. The rivalry picks up again on April 27 in Delhi, and you can bet RCB will be hungry for payback at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Also read| Kevin Pietersen counters Lalit Modi’s 'The Hundred' prediction, backs IPL-style future

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