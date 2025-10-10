IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Over the past few days, several reports surfaced online suggesting that the five-time IPL champions were planning to overhaul their squad, parting ways with a few senior overseas and domestic stars.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2026 season is set to occur this December. As this highly anticipated event draws near, cricket fans are keenly interested in how each franchise will handle player releases and retainments. The Chennai Super Kings, who have clinched the championship title five times, find themselves in the spotlight after finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history this year.

A report from Cricbuzz indicates that the team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad is considering releasing players such as Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Devon Conway.

In response to the increasing speculation on social media, CSK has finally addressed the retention rumors. The franchise, one of the most beloved in the IPL, updated its bio on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation.

The new bio states, "Nothing's official till you see it here." Prior to this update, CSK had posted a message saying, "Don't worry, we've updated the bio."

Don't worry, we've updated the bio October 10, 2025

Following Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from the IPL earlier this year, CSK has gained an additional INR 9.75 crore for their auction budget.

The 2025 IPL season was disappointing for CSK, as they managed to win only 4 out of 14 matches. Their campaign suffered a setback when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined midway through the season due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.

Cricbuzz reports that the IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 15 in India. All ten franchises must finalize their retention lists by November 15, 2025.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is poised to enter the auction pool unless a last-minute trade is executed by the franchise. Other players, including T. Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller, may also find themselves in the auction pool as their teams contemplate releasing them from their rosters.

