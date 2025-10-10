Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

Who is Bipin Joshi, the only Hindu in Hamas' custody amid war with Israel?

Maria Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, says, 'For his decisive support...'

Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan minister, seeks his ouster from board of directors

Shocking racism video goes viral: Indian woman in Ireland asked to 'Go back to India'

Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer

What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash prize would be worth Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor admits he is a 'product of nepotism', says he knew he would not succeed in film industry if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devo

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Over the past few days, several reports surfaced online suggesting that the five-time IPL champions were planning to overhaul their squad, parting ways with a few senior overseas and domestic stars.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 09:35 PM IST

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2026 season is set to occur this December. As this highly anticipated event draws near, cricket fans are keenly interested in how each franchise will handle player releases and retainments. The Chennai Super Kings, who have clinched the championship title five times, find themselves in the spotlight after finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history this year.

A report from Cricbuzz indicates that the team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad is considering releasing players such as Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Devon Conway.

In response to the increasing speculation on social media, CSK has finally addressed the retention rumors. The franchise, one of the most beloved in the IPL, updated its bio on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation.

The new bio states, "Nothing's official till you see it here." Prior to this update, CSK had posted a message saying, "Don't worry, we've updated the bio."

Following Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from the IPL earlier this year, CSK has gained an additional INR 9.75 crore for their auction budget.

ALSO READ| WPL 2026 set for historic mega auction — BCCI finalises dates, player retention, slots and RTM card rules

The 2025 IPL season was disappointing for CSK, as they managed to win only 4 out of 14 matches. Their campaign suffered a setback when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined midway through the season due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.

Cricbuzz reports that the IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 15 in India. All ten franchises must finalize their retention lists by November 15, 2025.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is poised to enter the auction pool unless a last-minute trade is executed by the franchise. Other players, including T. Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller, may also find themselves in the auction pool as their teams contemplate releasing them from their rosters.

Also read| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle? Can Prashant Kishor emerge as game-changer?
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle?
EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job
EPFO Pension Calculator: How much pension will you get after serving 10 years
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle? Here's what we know
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE