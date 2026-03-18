IPL 2026: CSK plan Chepauk reunion with legends on March 22; AR Rahman set for live performance

Chennai Super Kings are set to host a grand reunion at Chepauk on March 22, bringing together iconic stars like Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden and Dwayne Bravo. The event will also feature a special live performance by AR Rahman, promising an unforgettable evening for CSK fans.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to host a unique reunion event on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Numerous former players from the team will be in attendance, including some who are currently linked with other franchises.

Muralitharan, Hayden, and Raina confirmed to attend

The presence of cricket legends such as Muttiah Muralitharan, Matthew Hayden, and Dwayne Bravo has been officially confirmed for this reunion. Suresh Raina will also be part of the event. Approximately 19-20 former players, along with the current team and support staff, will participate in this gathering.

It is important to note that Muralitharan, Hayden, and Bravo are currently part of the support staff for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, in IPL 2026. Initially, there were rumors of a significant announcement related to the event, but the franchise has clarified that it is merely a pre-season fan engagement initiative. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan mentioned that there is no need to overanalyze the situation.

AR Rahman to perform

The event is scheduled to take place from 4 PM to 9 PM and will also showcase a performance by musician AR Rahman. The team has reached out to other franchises to ensure that former players associated with their coaching staff can attend on this day.

R Ashwin will be unable to attend the event as he will be out of town. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who were part of the Indian team that recently clinched the T20 World Cup, will join the ongoing camp in Chennai.

CSK to kick off campaign against RR on March 30

Chennai Super Kings will launch their IPL 2026 campaign on March 30 in Guwahati against the Rajasthan Royals. The team's first home match is scheduled for April 3 against the Punjab Kings.

CSK has secured a total of five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in IPL history to date. The team reached the finals in its inaugural season in 2008. By winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, CSK solidified their dominance, and they became champions again after returning from a two-year suspension in 2018.

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