FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media: 'Choosing lived moments over posted ones'

Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break: 'Missing myself a little'

IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad

IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat

East Bengal win maiden ISL title, end 22-year trophy drought with victory over Inter Kashi

East Bengal win maiden ISL title, end 22-year trophy drought with victory

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign came to a disappointing end after a crushing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Powered by explosive batting and a dominant bowling display, GT completely outclassed CSK to seal a commanding victory and knock Chennai out.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 21, 2026, 11:30 PM IST

IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad
Courtes: X/@StarSportsIndia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gujarat Titans handed Chennai Super Kings a crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad on May 21, officially knocking CSK out of IPL 2026. That finish leaves Chennai with just 12 points from 14 games—nowhere near the playoffs. It’s the third year in a row they’ve missed the top four, a pretty rough stretch for such a storied team.

For Gujarat, this win means everything. They took apart Chennai in all three areas: batting, bowling, and fielding. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with 84, Shubman Gill fired a quick 64, and Jos Buttler piled on a rapid 57, pushing Titans to a huge total of 229.

Chasing that target, Chennai stumbled right out of the gate. They never looked settled, and crumbled for just 140 in 13.4 overs. Only Shivam Dube offered any resistance—a lonely bright spot in a messy night for CSK.

So what happened with CSK’s team selection? As soon as the lineups came out, you had to wonder—why tinker so much in a must-win game? This is the kind of situation where most teams stick to what they know works. But CSK left Prashant Veer and Akeal Hosein out and brought in Matt Short and Gurjapneet Singh. Ruturaj Gaikwad said it was about match-ups, and maybe they planned to use Short as a bowling option. He never did bowl, though, so that plan went nowhere.

Also read| End of an era? MS Dhoni leaves for Ranchi before CSK match, sparks retirement buzz

Gill and Sudharsan clearly love batting at this ground against CSK—they had put up huge numbers here before, including a massive partnership last season. Right from ball one, it felt like we were in for a repeat. The pair flew out of the blocks, immediately putting Chennai under pressure. Add to that an injury to Sanju Samson, forcing him off the field, and Chennai just looked leaderless. The bowlers appeared lost and couldn’t get into any rhythm on a batting-friendly pitch.

In the powerplay, Titans blasted 62 runs. Noor Ahmad, who was back at his old home ground, struggled to make an impact—Gill greeted him with a six first ball. One thing Gill’s improved this season is his intent. He doesn’t just settle; he attacks. He got to fifty off just 23 balls, cracking another six off Noor to get there. Sudharsan went hard too, taking down Anshul Kamboj, whose season just kept getting worse. Sudharsan got to fifty in 35 balls, joining an elite club of batters with five fifties in a row.

It felt like Gujarat hardly broke a sweat. Everything looked controlled—no panic, no chaos.

After Gill fell in the 13th over, Sudharsan and Buttler pressed the accelerator. They smashed Noor for 22 in an over, and that was the last Noor bowled. The rest of the pacers didn’t fare any better. CSK gave up 78 runs in the final six overs. Kamboj had a nightmare: he now holds the unwanted record for most sixes conceded in a single IPL season—34.

After Buttler’s onslaught and a final total of 230, you couldn’t help but feel CSK got their team balance wrong. Leaving out a second spinner made no sense on this pitch. All night, it felt like they were chasing answers—and never found any.

Also read| Did MS Dhoni handpick Ruturaj Gaikwad? Ex-India star questions CSK leadership transition

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media: 'Choosing lived moments over posted ones'
Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break: 'Missing myself a little'
Calcutta High Court upholds West Bengal slaughter restrictions ahead of Eid al-Adha
Calcutta High Court upholds West Bengal slaughter restrictions ahead of Eid
IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad
IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat
East Bengal win maiden ISL title, end 22-year trophy drought with victory over Inter Kashi
East Bengal win maiden ISL title, end 22-year trophy drought with victory
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film takes second biggest opening in Malayalam cinema but fails to earn Rs 50 crore
Drishyam 3 box office day 1: Mohanlal film is second biggest Malayalam opener
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement