IPL 2026: CSK crash out as Gujarat Titans hand Chennai crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign came to a disappointing end after a crushing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Powered by explosive batting and a dominant bowling display, GT completely outclassed CSK to seal a commanding victory and knock Chennai out.

Gujarat Titans handed Chennai Super Kings a crushing 89-run defeat in Ahmedabad on May 21, officially knocking CSK out of IPL 2026. That finish leaves Chennai with just 12 points from 14 games—nowhere near the playoffs. It’s the third year in a row they’ve missed the top four, a pretty rough stretch for such a storied team.

For Gujarat, this win means everything. They took apart Chennai in all three areas: batting, bowling, and fielding. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with 84, Shubman Gill fired a quick 64, and Jos Buttler piled on a rapid 57, pushing Titans to a huge total of 229.

Chasing that target, Chennai stumbled right out of the gate. They never looked settled, and crumbled for just 140 in 13.4 overs. Only Shivam Dube offered any resistance—a lonely bright spot in a messy night for CSK.

So what happened with CSK’s team selection? As soon as the lineups came out, you had to wonder—why tinker so much in a must-win game? This is the kind of situation where most teams stick to what they know works. But CSK left Prashant Veer and Akeal Hosein out and brought in Matt Short and Gurjapneet Singh. Ruturaj Gaikwad said it was about match-ups, and maybe they planned to use Short as a bowling option. He never did bowl, though, so that plan went nowhere.

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Gill and Sudharsan clearly love batting at this ground against CSK—they had put up huge numbers here before, including a massive partnership last season. Right from ball one, it felt like we were in for a repeat. The pair flew out of the blocks, immediately putting Chennai under pressure. Add to that an injury to Sanju Samson, forcing him off the field, and Chennai just looked leaderless. The bowlers appeared lost and couldn’t get into any rhythm on a batting-friendly pitch.

In the powerplay, Titans blasted 62 runs. Noor Ahmad, who was back at his old home ground, struggled to make an impact—Gill greeted him with a six first ball. One thing Gill’s improved this season is his intent. He doesn’t just settle; he attacks. He got to fifty off just 23 balls, cracking another six off Noor to get there. Sudharsan went hard too, taking down Anshul Kamboj, whose season just kept getting worse. Sudharsan got to fifty in 35 balls, joining an elite club of batters with five fifties in a row.

It felt like Gujarat hardly broke a sweat. Everything looked controlled—no panic, no chaos.

After Gill fell in the 13th over, Sudharsan and Buttler pressed the accelerator. They smashed Noor for 22 in an over, and that was the last Noor bowled. The rest of the pacers didn’t fare any better. CSK gave up 78 runs in the final six overs. Kamboj had a nightmare: he now holds the unwanted record for most sixes conceded in a single IPL season—34.

After Buttler’s onslaught and a final total of 230, you couldn’t help but feel CSK got their team balance wrong. Leaving out a second spinner made no sense on this pitch. All night, it felt like they were chasing answers—and never found any.

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