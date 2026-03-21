IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 with the pressure of defending their crown. With Virat Kohli’s experience and Rajat Patidar emerging as a key leader, RCB face a tough challenge to avoid the one-season wonder tag and chase back-to-back IPL titles.

Only seven days remain until the first match of IPL 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will defend their title in the 19th edition. This season, however, presents a unique challenge for RCB as they face the pressure of maintaining their championship status along with the dual-venue policy for the franchise.

Rajat Patidar will lead RCB's home matches, which will be divided between M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Raipur Cricket Stadium. This setup makes it challenging for the franchise to leverage their home advantage, as they must adapt more swiftly than their rivals. The quicker they adjust, the more successful their group campaign is likely to be.

Regarding player retention, RCB has kept 17 players, leaving eight slots open and a budget of ₹16.40 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. The Challengers underwent a significant overhaul, parting ways with notable players such as Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, in addition to Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee, and Sachin Baby.

During the auction, the 2025 champions successfully filled all eight available slots, with Venkatesh Iyer being their most significant acquisition at ₹7 crore. They also brought in Jacob Duffy and domestic circuit stars like Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan. Before RCB steps onto the field for their opening match, let’s delve into a comprehensive SWOT analysis to determine if the defending champions possess what it takes to retain their title.

On paper, the primary strength of Royal Challengers Bengaluru lies in their batting depth. They boast IPL's all-time leading run-scorer, Virat Kohli (8661* runs), paired with the explosive Phil Salt as their opening partnership. The batting strength continues with Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer fortifying the middle order.

Additionally, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd add just the right amount of firepower to unsettle opposing bowlers. Although Captain Rajat Patidar's strike rate in 2025 (143.7) was lower than his 2024 performance (177.13), it does not diminish his importance in the middle order, especially with Iyer joining him.

RCB has a fantastic chance to join the ranks of the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in achieving a significant milestone. Should the defending champions succeed in holding onto their title, RCB will become only the third team to secure back-to-back IPL championships.

CSK captured the IPL title in 2010 and successfully defended it in 2011. Likewise, MI triumphed in 2019 and retained their title in 2020. Now, RCB has the opportunity to join the ‘Big Three’ by keeping the IPL crown.

If any of the key bowlers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, such as Bhuvneshwar or Krunal Pandya, experience a slump in form during the early stages, it could pose problems for RCB even before the playoffs. Bowlers like Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma are relatively inexperienced, and a strong batting lineup could exploit this vulnerability of the defending champions.

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