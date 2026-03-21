FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?

Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again, no radiation threat reported

Portugal hit by Cristiano Ronaldo injury scare before FIFA World Cup; striker misses pre-season friendlies

Petrol, Diesel price today: Check LPG, other fuel prices in your city, details here

Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on playing Dawood Ibrahim, says he didn't know he was Bade Sahab: 'Took 10 hours for physical transformation'

How much has Donald Trump spent on US-Iran War? President asks for Dollar 200 billion more

CSK SWOT analysis IPL 2026: Sanju Samson X-factor, MS Dhoni’s possible final season; big bet on Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony, lauds their hard work, ‘Would uphold spirit of public service’

Himachal CM Sukhu announces salary cuts amid fiscal crunch as budget drops Rs 3,586 Crore

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Income Tax 2026: New tax regime implemented from April 1, check deductions, exemptions

New Income Tax 2026: New tax regime implemented from April 1, check deductions

IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?

IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will

Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again, no radiation threat reported

Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 with the pressure of defending their crown. With Virat Kohli’s experience and Rajat Patidar emerging as a key leader, RCB face a tough challenge to avoid the one-season wonder tag and chase back-to-back IPL titles.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Only seven days remain until the first match of IPL 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will defend their title in the 19th edition. This season, however, presents a unique challenge for RCB as they face the pressure of maintaining their championship status along with the dual-venue policy for the franchise.

Rajat Patidar will lead RCB's home matches, which will be divided between M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Raipur Cricket Stadium. This setup makes it challenging for the franchise to leverage their home advantage, as they must adapt more swiftly than their rivals. The quicker they adjust, the more successful their group campaign is likely to be.

Regarding player retention, RCB has kept 17 players, leaving eight slots open and a budget of ₹16.40 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. The Challengers underwent a significant overhaul, parting ways with notable players such as Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, in addition to Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee, and Sachin Baby.

During the auction, the 2025 champions successfully filled all eight available slots, with Venkatesh Iyer being their most significant acquisition at ₹7 crore. They also brought in Jacob Duffy and domestic circuit stars like Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan. Before RCB steps onto the field for their opening match, let’s delve into a comprehensive SWOT analysis to determine if the defending champions possess what it takes to retain their title.

On paper, the primary strength of Royal Challengers Bengaluru lies in their batting depth. They boast IPL's all-time leading run-scorer, Virat Kohli (8661* runs), paired with the explosive Phil Salt as their opening partnership. The batting strength continues with Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer fortifying the middle order.

Additionally, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd add just the right amount of firepower to unsettle opposing bowlers. Although Captain Rajat Patidar's strike rate in 2025 (143.7) was lower than his 2024 performance (177.13), it does not diminish his importance in the middle order, especially with Iyer joining him.

RCB has a fantastic chance to join the ranks of the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in achieving a significant milestone. Should the defending champions succeed in holding onto their title, RCB will become only the third team to secure back-to-back IPL championships.

CSK captured the IPL title in 2010 and successfully defended it in 2011. Likewise, MI triumphed in 2019 and retained their title in 2020. Now, RCB has the opportunity to join the ‘Big Three’ by keeping the IPL crown.

If any of the key bowlers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, such as Bhuvneshwar or Krunal Pandya, experience a slump in form during the early stages, it could pose problems for RCB even before the playoffs. Bowlers like Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma are relatively inexperienced, and a strong batting lineup could exploit this vulnerability of the defending champions.

Also read| CSK SWOT analysis IPL 2026: Sanju Samson X-factor, MS Dhoni’s possible final season; big bet on Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Income Tax 2026: New tax regime implemented from April 1, check deductions, exemptions
New Income Tax 2026: New tax regime implemented from April 1, check deductions
IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?
IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will
Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again, no radiation threat reported
Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again
Portugal hit by Cristiano Ronaldo injury scare before FIFA World Cup; striker misses pre-season friendlies
Portugal hit by Cristiano Ronaldo injury scare before FIFA World Cup; striker mi
Petrol, Diesel price today: Check LPG, other fuel prices in your city, details here
Petrol, Diesel price today: Check LPG, other fuel prices in your city, details h
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement