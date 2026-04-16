IPL 2026: Can Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma step up without Rohit Sharma? MI race for tough test vs unbeaten PBKS

Mumbai Indians face a stern test against Punjab Kings as they miss Rohit Sharma due to injury. With PBKS enjoying an unbeaten run this season, MI will look to Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to rediscover last year’s match-winning form and halt Punjab’s momentum.

It’s all set for a blockbuster showdown at the Wankhede on Thursday, April 16, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026. The two sides have taken very different paths this season, and both have plenty to prove when they meet in Mumbai. The action kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00.

PBKS sit pretty near the top—second place, unbeaten so far with seven points from four games. MI, on the other hand, are struggling. After a promising start, they’ve lost three in a row and find themselves languishing in ninth.

To make matters worse for Mumbai, star opener Rohit Sharma is reportedly out for this clash. He hurt his hamstring against RCB and had to retire midway. While he did train with the team, Cricbuzz reports he’ll be sidelined for the Punjab Kings fixture. MI will likely turn to Quinton de Kock, pairing him with Ryan Rickelton at the top.

The rivalry between MI and PBKS is about as even as it gets—34 matches, 17 wins apiece. These two have delivered IPL classics over the years, including that unforgettable double Super Over thriller in 2020.

For Punjab, Shreyas Iyer and Vyshak Vijaykumar have been the standouts. Iyer’s racked up 137 runs in four innings, already hitting two fifties and scoring at a daunting strike rate of nearly 188. Vyshak has been their leading wicket-taker with five wickets in as many games, and he’s likely to play a big role again.

For Mumbai, despite the team’s poor form, Ryan Rickelton and Shardul Thakur have kept hopes alive. Rickelton’s scored 137 runs in four games at a strike rate of 168.75, and with Rohit out, Mumbai need him to deliver now more than ever.

One of the juicy head-to-head battles is Jasprit Bumrah vs Shreyas Iyer. Last season’s Qualifier 2 saw Iyer pull off a memorable shot, gliding a Bumrah yorker to the boundary. So far, Iyer has faced 57 deliveries from Bumrah in the IPL, scoring 74 runs at a 129.82 strike rate and only falling to him once. Bumrah is still wicketless this season, so the spotlight’s on whether he can finally break through.

The Wankhede pitch should be a belter—plenty of runs have been scored here this year, and with powerhouse hitters on both sides, another big-scoring night is on the cards. As usual, the toss matters; teams prefer to chase at this venue, with dew often making things tricky for bowlers later in the evening. Expect fireworks.

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