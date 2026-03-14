IPL 2026: Can RCB join exclusive club featuring only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?

Can RCB finally join the elite club dominated by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League? With IPL 2026 approaching, RCB will aim to achieve a rare milestone that only the two most successful franchises in the league’s history have managed so far.

The 19th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 28 and wraps up on March 31. The defending champions, RCB, are eager to demonstrate that their victory in 2025 was no mere coincidence. In fact, clinching the upcoming edition would place them on an exclusive list of IPL elites. If RCB secures the IPL 2026 title, they will become the third franchise to win the championship in back-to-back seasons. Historically, only two teams have managed to retain the IPL title: the formidable CSK and MI.

CSK triumphed in 2010 and 2011, notably defeating MI in 2010 and overcoming RCB in 2011. Their additional titles were secured in 2018, 2021, and 2023. CSK reached four consecutive finals from 2010 to 2013, and again in 2015 and 2019. They also participated in the inaugural final in 2008. Across 16 editions, CSK has appeared in 10 finals and claimed five championships.

MI's back-to-back victories occurred in 2019 and 2020, following earlier wins in 2013, 2015, and 2017. While CSK has won five out of ten finals, MI boasts a superior record with five wins in six finals. Their sole defeat was against CSK, yet they have triumphed over CSK in three of their victories. Thus, MI holds a distinct advantage in their head-to-head encounters.

RCB's 2025 victory marked the eighth occasion a new champion emerged. RR were the inaugural champions in 2008. The most recent first-time winner was GG in 2022.

Who will emerge victorious in 2026? Will RCB join CSK and MI in the elite circle, or will one of the other two teams secure a sixth title to maintain their record? Alternatively, could a different team rise to claim the championship? We will find out in just a couple of months.

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