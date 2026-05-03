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IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for Playoffs after losing to CSK by 8 wickets?

The Playoffs chances for the Hardik Pandya and Co are in serious jeopardy after Mumbai Indians faced yet another defeat and this time against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for Playoffs after losing to CSK by 8 wickets?
MI lost to CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk. (Pic Credits: Instagram/mumbaiindians)
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Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) tasted another crushing defeat, and this time at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This was MI's fourth loss in the last five games, as Playoffs qualifying chances for the 5-time champions are now in jeopardy. While other teams are scoring 200+ total on board several times, MI managed to post just 159 runs in the El Clasico match against the Yellow Army at Chepauk. Only Naman Dhir and Ryan Rickleton managed to score 30+ scores for Mumbai in the game.

 

After losing the match to the Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co, MI are currently sitting in the 9th spot with just four points and two wins in nine games. MI fans are wondering about the team's chances of reaching the next round, with still five hands remaining.

 

Can Mumbai Indians still reach IPL 2026 Playoffs?

 

Hardik Pandya-led side have won just two matches in IPL 2026 so far, one against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the other against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Men in Blue are on the brink of elimination from the IPL 2026 Playoffs; however, on paper, MI are still in the race, but their chances are next to negligible.

 

Yes, you read it right! Let us examine a possible scenario on how MI can still reach the next round despite its disastrous performance so far.

  • Mumbai must win all its remaining 5 matches to reach 14 points in the Standings.
  • Even with 14 points, qualification is not guaranteed, as the team will have to depend on the results of others.
  • Apart from this, to remain in the race, MI need to win all their remaining games with a good margin to better their Net Run Rate (NRR).
     

MI's remaining fixtures in IPL 2026

 

  1. Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - May 4, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
  2. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - May 10, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur
  3. Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - May 14, HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala
  4. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - May 20, Eden Gardens in Kolkata
  5. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - May 24, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
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