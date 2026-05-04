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IPL 2026: Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry

Chennai Super Kings suffer a major setback as MS Dhoni skips the Delhi trip due to injury in IPL 2026. His absence raises concerns ahead of a crucial clash, with CSK awaiting clarity on the veteran’s return and match fitness.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

IPL 2026: Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry
Courtesy: PTI
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Chennai Super Kings fans will have to wait a little longer to see MS Dhoni on the field. The former captain didn't travel with the team to Delhi for their match against the Capitals on Tuesday, even though he’s almost fully recovered. At 44, Dhoni has been part of the traveling squad in Hyderabad and Mumbai, putting in plenty of training sessions, but he’s still battling a calf strain and isn’t quite ready to play.

The big question is—will Dhoni turn out at all this season? So far, the five-time champions are optimistic. The team believes Dhoni will suit up before the season is over. The initial plan was for him to be out just two weeks, but his injury rehab has dragged on longer than expected.

“He should be available at some stage,” a senior CSK official told Cricbuzz.

Also read| 'Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga': Babar Azam sends strong message on T20I future after PSL 2026 heroics

CSK still has five games left, starting with Delhi. Dhoni will miss this one, but there’s a real chance he could be back for the last four matches—including two at home in Chennai. CSK is right in the playoff hunt, and if Dhoni’s ready, you can bet they’ll slot him straight into the lineup.

Batting coach Michael Hussey provided some insight before the last game against Mumbai. The team has been waiting on Dhoni himself to give the green light. Hussey said Dhoni’s not considering an impact player role—if he comes back, it’s as wicketkeeper, a job he’s mastered over the years.

“He’s been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. Skill-wise, we trust his batting and keeping completely. The bigger issue has been making sure he can sprint well late in the innings, where those quick singles and twos make all the difference,” Hussey explained.

Right now, CSK sits sixth on the IPL 2026 table. They've played nine games, won four, and lost five—so eight points so far. They’re still in the mix for a playoff spot, and a win over Delhi would help their cause and give them a much-needed boost as the season heads into crunch time.

Also read| 'We fight till the end': Mumbai Indians drop big hint on Rohit Sharma’s return ahead of LSG game

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