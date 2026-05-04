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IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury, availability in doubt

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffer a major setback as Phil Salt returns to England after a finger injury during IPL 2026. His availability for the remainder of the season remains uncertain, leaving RCB with a crucial selection dilemma.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2026, 08:53 PM IST

IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury, availability in doubt
Courtesy: IPL
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Phil Salt, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener, has flown back to England, and honestly—nobody really knows when or if he’ll suit up again for RCB this season. The team hasn’t said a word publicly about his status. ESPNcricinfo finally broke the silence, reporting that Salt hurt his finger—so that’s why he’s missed the last few matches.

He picked up the injury during a dive in the outfield, trying to save a boundary at deep backward square leg. It happened pretty early in the Delhi Capitals innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, back on April 18. Frustrating timing, especially since he started this IPL on a tear: 202 runs in six innings and a strike rate over 168. That’s some serious firepower at the top, and RCB have felt his absence.

Now, Salt’s back in the UK for scans and rehab, and while the door hasn’t closed entirely on his IPL return, it’s clear RCB’s keeping their fingers crossed. Salt has gone home to spend time with family, as he’s centrally contracted to the ECB, but both he and RCB are clinging to hope. If doctors clear him quick, maybe we’ll see him in the crunch games at the end of the season. Until there’s official word, though, it's a waiting game.

Also read| Explained: Why Hardik Pandya not in playing XI vs LSG? Suryakumar Yadav takes charge

In the meantime, Jacob Bethell steps up. He grabs the opener slot and probably a longer run, given Salt’s uncertainty. Bethell made waves by smashing a century in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India earlier this year, but IPL form is another beast. So far, he’s put up just 39 runs in three innings for RCB—not exactly setting the world alight, and the new opening combo with Virat Kohli hasn’t quite clicked.

RCB isn’t rushing into signing a replacement. If Salt is ruled out, league rules give them that option, but for now, they’re sitting tight and hoping he recovers fast. Bethell has a real shot to make the spot his own if he can find some rhythm.

As for the team, RCB’s hanging in there. They sit second on the table, with 12 points from nine games. There’s a bit of a breather before their next clash—Lucknow Super Giants await them on May 7. The players, with a week off, took the chance to reset and recharge in the Maldives. You love to see it: some sun, a little beach time, and then back to the grind as the business end of the IPL approaches. RCB fans are hoping Salt’s scans bring good news, but either way, the next chapter is about to unfold.

Also read| IPL 2026: Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry

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