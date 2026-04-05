IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on brink of unique pace bowling record in RCB-CSK clash

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands on the brink of a historic milestone ahead of the high-voltage RCB vs CSK southern derby in IPL 2026. The experienced seamer could achieve a feat never accomplished before by a fast bowler, adding another remarkable chapter to his illustrious IPL career.

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, all eyes are on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He’s just one wicket away from a landmark: becoming the first fast bowler to grab 200 wickets in IPL history. Think about that for a second—no one’s done it before. If anything sums up his career, it’s staying power and sheer consistency.

Bhuvneshwar started his IPL run back in 2011, playing for Pune Warriors India. He made his international white-ball debut the next year against Pakistan and made people sit up with that deadly swing of his. By 2014, he’d already made his Test debut and moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was now seen as someone who could handle any format.

At first, Bhuvi wasn’t quick. He leaned heavily on his ability to swing the ball both ways. The thing is, as the years rolled on and batters adapted, Bhuvneshwar kept adjusting. He cranked up the pace, started mixing in sharp yorkers—sometimes on the offside, just to keep everyone guessing.

Those mid-2010s? That was Bhuvi at his absolute best. In 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally won their first IPL title, and he played a central role, picking up 23 wickets in 17 matches. Along with captain David Warner, Bhuvneshwar was the driving force that season, especially in that final, where they beat a dominant RCB led by Virat Kohli. He finished as the Purple Cap winner that year and did it again in 2017 with 26 wickets—the only bowler to do it back to back.

Last year, he switched to RCB. Almost instantly, RCB’s fortunes changed—they finally lifted the trophy for the first time ever. He racked up 17 wickets in 14 matches. Sure, he went for a few runs, but those wickets made all the difference during their breakthrough campaign.

Right now, Yuzvendra Chahal of Punjab Kings stands on top as the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 224 wickets. Bhuvi’s right behind him. Sunil Narine from Kolkata is closing in, too, sitting at 193 wickets, and Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah isn’t far off—he needs 17 wickets to hit the milestone this season. There’s every chance we’ll see more names join this club, but the first fast bowler to 200? That’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and no one can take that away from him.

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