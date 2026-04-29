IPL 2026: BCCI breaks silence on Riyan Parag vape video, seeks clarification from RR skipper

The BCCI has responded to the viral vape video of Riyan Parag, seeking an explanation from the Rajasthan Royals captain. The incident, which surfaced during an IPL match, has sparked controversy as smoking and vaping are restricted inside stadium premises.

IPL 2026 has already seen its fair share of drama, and Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag just found himself right in the middle of it. Cameras caught him vaping an e-cigarette in the dressing room during the match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, a moment that instantly caught fire on social media. The footage, taken during the 16th over of Rajasthan’s batting, shows Parag seemingly inhaling from the device with teammates Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal sitting nearby.

This isn’t the Royals’ first brush with controversy this season. Only a few days ago, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined for breaching protocols by using a mobile phone in the dressing room, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi present. Even by IPL standards, that’s a pretty quick turnaround for two off-field incidents.

The situation with Parag is more serious. Since 2019, the Indian government has banned the production, sale, import, and advertising of e-cigarettes and vapes through the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA). Breaking this law can result in jail time and heavy fines, and when a high-profile athlete—let alone a team captain—gets caught on live TV, it’s bound to raise eyebrows. It’s not just a legal blunder; it’s a question of professionalism and ethics in sport, especially given the massive influence cricketers have on fans, young and old.

Now, the BCCI has stepped in. Reports from the Indian Express say the board will ask Parag to explain himself before deciding on any penalties. A senior BCCI official didn’t mince words: vaping’s not allowed, and Parag owes the board a clear explanation.

“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to the The Indian Express. The Rajasthan Royals are yet to comment on the matter.

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Will Riyan Parag face jail term?

Riyan Parag’s situation has sparked quite a debate. India banned e-cigarettes back in 2019—manufacturing, importing, selling, even storing them is illegal, no matter what’s inside. Anyone caught breaking this law faces some pretty harsh punishment: a fine up to ₹1 lakh and possibly up to a year in jail for a first offense. It's more than just a slap on the wrist.

You’re not even allowed to possess or vape them in public. If Parag actually broke those rules, BCCI could step in, probably fine him for violating IPL guidelines and for setting a bad example, especially for younger players like Yash Raj Punja and Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019 lays it out clearly: no manufacturing, selling, advertising, or storing e-cigarettes. Owners or managers can’t let their places be used for storing them either—knowingly or otherwise.

Parag isn't the first IPL player to get caught vaping. Back in 2020, Aaron Finch was seen vaping in the dressing room for RCB during a match in Dubai. For the record, vaping is legal in the UAE, but not in public places. In India, though, the law doesn’t make exceptions.

So, whether Parag faces jail depends on how the authorities decide to proceed, but the law is firm. All eyes are on BCCI to see what happens next.

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