IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel addressed the “elephant in the room” after David Miller failed to finish the chase in a crucial IPL 2026 match. The missed opportunity proved costly for DC, with Axar offering an honest assessment of the moment that ultimately shaped the result.

Nobody from the Delhi Capitals talked about the David Miller situation after their gut-wrenching one-run loss to the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2026. Nobody brought it up on the broadcast. Nobody tackled it in the press conference. The conversation didn’t happen until everyone was finally back in the dressing room.

The mood? Completely crushed. Delhi was two runs away with just two balls left—it looked like they might pull off a miracle. KL Rahul fought hard, Miller came back from retiring hurt and threw himself into the fight, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. After all that, Miller—who tried to drag them over the line—ended up being blamed.

Everything centered around his decision to turn down a single on the second-last ball. Take the run and at least you get a shot at a tie. Miller decided he’d rather try to finish it himself on the last ball. That was the spark for all the talk.

It took until the team gathered away from the cameras for captain Axar Patel to finally say something. He told everyone to let it go. The season is a marathon, not a sprint, he reminded them. Without Miller’s late fireworks, Delhi wouldn’t have even had a shot.

"At the start of this season, I told you (all) to control emotions and stay calm in any situation. We are all sad, feeling sad, but we can still smile, it's okay. All are, you know, sad, feeling sad. We can still smile, it's okay. It is a long tournament. If he (Miller) didn't hit those sixes, then you know that we would not have been in the game. We'll go [to] Chennai and start again. Keep smiling," he said in a video released by the franchise.

We keep smiling pic.twitter.com/DWdyihcmzA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

Speaking after the game, Axar had admitted the Capitals probably should have been smarter with the chase.

"Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played a very good, I think, a very good cricket. And yeah, I think, this type of close game, you can, you know, point out anything. So I think, yes, we played very good cricket. As I said earlier, in a close chase, in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, I think we could have played smarter," he said.

Next up, Delhi heads to Chepauk for their clash against the Chennai Super Kings on April 11.

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