IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained

Why are overseas players like Cameron Green capped at Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2026 auction? The max-fee rule restricts take-home pay for foreign stars, with any amount bid beyond the cap redirected to the BCCI’s player-welfare structure. Here’s how the system works.

Cameron Green is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction scheduled for later this month. Despite the strong possibility of Green igniting a bidding frenzy among franchises on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and potentially achieving the highest bid in IPL history, the Australian all-rounder will not receive more than Rs 18 crore.

The 2024 auction in Dubai had seen Australia captain Pat Cummins momentarily become the first player in the league’s history to surpass the Rs 20 crore threshold, as Sunrisers Hyderabad secured him for Rs 20.5 crore. However, that record was soon eclipsed by his Australian teammate Mitchell Starc, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore just minutes later in the same auction.

Green, who had opted out of last year’s mega auction in Jeddah due to a back injury after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is now among the top contenders ahead of the mini auction and is seen as a strong candidate to command the highest bid. This is particularly true since fellow Australian and seasoned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has chosen not to enter his name for the upcoming auction after being released by the Punjab Kings.

Nevertheless, even if Green manages to secure a bid that surpasses the all-time record – currently held by Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in last year’s mega auction – he will not take home the entire sum.

This is due to a regulation recently implemented by the IPL Governing Council, which limits the salary of overseas players to Rs 18 crore or the “highest auction price at the big auction.”

This rule was established shortly after a meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and franchise representatives in Mumbai last year, following complaints from franchises that some overseas players were exploiting the supply-demand imbalance in mini auctions to secure unprecedented bids.

According to the latest regulation, the bidding process for international players will proceed as usual during the mini auction. However, the maximum amount a player can receive from the final bid is capped at Rs 18 crore, with any surplus funds being directed to the BCCI. It's important to note that there's no assurance that Green will actually take home Rs 18 crore.

“Any overseas player’s auction fee at small auction will be lower than the highest retention price [of INR 18 crore] and the highest auction price at the big auction. In case the highest auction price at the big auction is INR 20 crore, then INR 18 crore will be the cap. If the highest auction price at big auction is INR 16 crore, then the cap will be INR 16 crore,” read the IPL’s rule on the salary cap for overseas players.

“The incremental amount over INR 16 or 18 crore, as the case may be, will be deposited with BCCI. The incremental amount deposited with BCCI will be utilised towards players’ welfare,” it added.

Last year, Pant was acquired by LSG for a staggering Rs 27 crore during the mega auction. In contrast, Green is set to secure Rs 18 crore from the forthcoming mini auction, irrespective of the final bid total.

