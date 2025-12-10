IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches, franchises are expected to target elite spinners, impact all-rounders and top overseas stars. But the biggest storyline is whether any player can come close to, or surpass, Rishabh Pant’s historic record as the most expensive buy in IPL history.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is poised for a drama-filled session in Abu Dhabi, but the central question hangs heavy over the bidding paddles: Can any player challenge the monumental Rs 27 crore record set by Rishabh Pant at the 2025 mega-auction?

While the current market is red-hot for all-rounders, elite Indian spinners, and specific overseas stars, the answer is likely no, and for two crucial reasons: the nature of the mini-auction, and a new BCCI salary cap for foreign talent.

The All-Rounder's Golden Hour

Franchises, particularly those undergoing strategic rebuilds like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have glaring holes in the all-rounder department. The release of Andre Russell by KKR and the trade of Ravindra Jadeja by CSK has put a premium on versatile, match-winning players.

The bidding wars will undoubtedly focus on Cameron Green, who offers a rare combination of top-order hitting and genuine pace. Also in high demand are spin-heavy all-rounders like Wanindu Hasaranga and power-hitters who offer part-time spin, such as Liam Livingstone and Venkatesh Iyer. The price for Green, in particular, is expected to soar past the Rs 20 crore mark, given his utility and the sheer volume of cash KKR (Rs 64.3 Cr) and CSK (Rs 43.4 Cr) possess.

Spinners Become The New Gold Standard

The scarcity of top-tier Indian talent is most acute in the spin department. With teams retaining their core Indian pacers and batters, the auction block is graced by the two biggest available names: Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Chahar.

Bishnoi, a young leg-spinner with a proven IPL record and T20 International pedigree, is the highest-value Indian name. In a mini-auction where a franchise like CSK desperately needs a frontline Indian spinner after R Ashwin’s retirement, the price for Bishnoi could easily exceed Rs 22 crore, rivaling the Rs 23.75 crore KKR paid for Venkatesh Iyer last season.

The Overseas Cap: The Barrier to Rs 27 Crore

The primary obstacle preventing any player from breaching the all-time record is a new rule introduced by the BCCI for mini-auctions.

The rule stipulates that the maximum salary an overseas player can take home is capped at Rs 18 crore. This rule was put in place to prevent the astronomical bids seen in the 2024 auction for Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 Cr) from artificially inflating the mini-auction market.

This means even if a desperate team, say Sunrisers Hyderabad, bids Rs 22 crore for Cameron Green, Green himself will only receive Rs 18 crore, with the surplus Rs 4 crore going to the BCCI's player welfare fund. While this doesn't stop the franchise from spending the Rs 22 crore from their purse, it dampens the 'record-breaking' spectacle.

As we look ahead to the 2026 auction, excitement is in the air with expectations of intense competition and a flurry of bids exceeding Rs 20 crore for emerging Indian stars such as Bishnoi and Iyer. However, Rishabh Pant's remarkable Rs 27 crore record—set by an Indian player during a mega-auction—seems poised to stand the test of time. It's almost a given that the top bid will emerge from the funds of an uncapped Indian player or one who has recently been let go.

