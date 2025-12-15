IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch event in India, venue, presenter, purse left, and more

With just one day left for the much-awaited IPL 2026 Auction, where 10 franchises will have Rs 237.55 crore to spend, let us take a look at some of the important details about the event.

The much-awaited mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. With 77 slots remaining across 10 teams, a total of Rs 237.55 crore can be spent in the event for IPL 2026, which is scheduled to commence in the second half of March next year. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be seen placing big bids as they have the largest purse left with them for the mini-auction.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 Auction this year. So, if you are also eagerly waiting for the mini-auction, then it is highly recommended that you should know some important details about it.

IPL 2026 Auction: When and where to watch

The IPL 2026 Auction can be watched live on the JioHotstar app along with the official website of the Indian Premier League. The live event can also be watched on Star Sports Network channels.

IPL 2026 Auction: Venue and timings

Unlike the previous two auctions, which were held in Dubai and Jeddah, the IPL 2026 Auction will take place at Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena. The live event will commence at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse/slots of each franchise

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore (13 slots remaining)



Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore (9 slots remaining)



Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore (10 slots remaining)



Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore (6 slots remaining)



Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore (8 slots remaining)



Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore (8 slots remaining)



Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore (9 slots remaining)



Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore (5 slots remaining)



Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore (4 slots remaining)



Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore (5 slots remaining)

IPL 2026 Auction: Who will be the presenter?

Renowned art collector and auctioneer Mallika Sagar, who recently conducted the Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction, will be seen conducting the IPL 2026 mini-auction as well. In 2023, she became the first woman to serve as an auctioneer in the IPL, conducting the mini-auction in Dubai. She also conducted the IPL 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah last year.