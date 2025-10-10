Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IPL 2026 Auction dates revealed: Know deets about venue, retention deadline and more

Below are the important details about the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, which is slated to take place later this year.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

The mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return soon. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the IPL 2026 Auction is expected to be held in the 2nd or third week of December, around 14 to 15. Not only this, but November 15 is expected to be the retention deadline, which means franchises will have to give the names of the players whom they will be releasing for the next edition of IPL. The report further states that there is no plan for the auction to be held abroad. Previously, it was held in Saudi Arabia and before that in Dubai.

It is highly anticipated that Rajasthan Royals will be witnessing an active IPL 2026 Auction, as they are on the verge of releasing several big players ahead of the next season, like Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Players like David Miller, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Akash Deep, and Mayank Yadav are expected to be released from their franchises and find a new one at the mega-auction.

Deets about WPL mega auction

Apart from IPL, Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises can also retain a maximum of 5 players ahead of the mega auction, which is expected to be held between November 25 and 29, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo. Each team in WPL can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of 2 overseas players, and a maximum of 2 uncapped Indian players.

Notably, the WPL has decided to allow franchises to use the right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction. With RTM, a franchise can buy back a player who was part of its 2025 squad. All 5 franchises must submit their retention list by November 5 and a list of players for the auction by November 7. The last date for player registration is November 18.

