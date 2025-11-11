FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026 Auction date and venue LEAKED: Latest report makes shocking revelations

The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence in March next year, following the ICC T20I World Cup.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

IPL 2026 Auction date and venue LEAKED: Latest report makes shocking revelations
RCB won the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League
Ahead of the IPL retention deadline, the auction date and venue for the next season of the cash-rich tournament have been leaked. Like the previous two auctions, which were held in overseas, the upcoming auction of the Indian Premier League is set to be held outside India. Abu Dhabi to host the IPL 2026 Auction, however, the governing council is still working on finalising the deal and venue, news agency ANI reported, quoting league's sources. The tentative dates for the IPL 2026 Auction are December 15 or 16, and the final decision on the date, along with venue, is expected to be made in the coming days.

Interestingly, there have been several media reports regarding swapping and trading of players ahead of the auction. One such case is of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025, RR skipper Sanju Samson requested his franchise to release him ahead of next season.

RR is reportedly looking to trade their skipper and wicketkeeper batter to CSK in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Notably, Samson has been associated with RR for 11 seasons and has been leading the team since 2021.

For those unversed, Samson has led RR in 67 matches, out of which the team won 33 and lost 33. Ahead of the previous IPL season, he was retained by the Royals for Rs 18 crore, but he was mostly injured in the edition, due to which Riyan Parag led the side for many matches. For RR, he has scored 4,027 runs, which includes 25 half-centuries.

Interestingly, their head coach, Rahul Dravid, also parted ways with Rajasthan Royals after the conclusion of IPL 2025, despite being offered a more important role

