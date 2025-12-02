FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IPL 2026 Auction: 1,355 players from 14 countries register for 77 slots, Venkatesh Iyer leads Rs 2 crore base price list

In the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction, over 1,300 players, including domestic and oversea,s are set to go under the hammer. Over 40 players will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, including two Indians - Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

As many as 1,355 players from 14 countries have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction, which is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Several popular names like Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, among others, are looking to secure an IPL contract. Players like Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer have entered the auction with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

 

Talking about overseas star players such as Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Wanindu Hasaranga, among others, are in the list. Overall, 43 overseas players have set their base price at Rs 2 crore.

 

Interestingly, there is even an entry from Malaysia, as Indian born Virandeep Singh has registered for the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

 

After the conclusion of the retention process, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are left with the highest amount of purse. KKR has a remaining purse of Rs 64.3 crore while CSK is left with Rs 43.4 crore. Both the franchises are expected to go hard in the upcoming mini auction.

 

List of players with a base price of Rs 2 crore

 

Venkatesh Iyer

Ravi Bishnoi

Devon Conway

Jacob Duffy

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Adam Milne

Daryll Mitchell

Will O’Rourke

Rachin Ravindra

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Sean Abott

Ashton Agar

Cooper Connolly

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Cameron Green

Josh Inglis

Steve Smith

Mustafizur Rahman

Gus Atkinson

Tom Banton

Michael Bracewell

Liam Dawson

Tom Curran

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Liam Livingstone

Tymal Mills

Jamie Smith

Finn Allen

Gerald Coetzee

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Rilee Roussouw

Tabraiz Shamsi

David Wiese

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mateesha Pathirana

Maheesh Theekshana

Jason Holder

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

