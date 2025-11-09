IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years

As the Sanju Samson trade progresses, Rajasthan Royals are reportedly preparing to bring back one of their 2008 title-winning stars after a 16-year gap. The potential reunion has created significant buzz around RR’s squad plans ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals are poised to bring back Ravindra Jadeja, marking a significant milestone in the all-rounder's career as his 13-year tenure with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) approaches its conclusion. In a remarkable player exchange, Sanju Samson is expected to head in the opposite direction, making this one of the most notable trades in the history of the Indian Premier League.

For several months, reports have circulated that Samson has requested the Royals either to facilitate a trade or to release him for the auction. The 30-year-old has been associated with multiple franchises, but it appears that the Super Kings are currently in the lead to secure his services as they seek a long-term successor for MS Dhoni, who is nearing the end of his illustrious career.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Jadeja is likely to return to the Royals. The information disclosed indicates that the five-time champions consulted Jadeja regarding the potential move before initiating trade discussions with the Royals.

It's important to highlight that prior to the 2025 season, both Jadeja and Samson were retained by CSK and RR for Rs. 18 crore, making a swap deal a viable option to remain compliant with the IPL's salary cap.

While Jadeja has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket, having participated in the 2006 and 2008 U-19 World Cup squads, it was during the inaugural IPL season that he truly made his mark with the Royals. The talented all-rounder played a pivotal role in leading the Shane Warne-coached team to victory, which subsequently earned him his debut for India a few months later. Jadeja last donned the Royals jersey in 2009 and is now set to reunite with the franchise after 16 years.

Jadeja was acquired by CSK in 2012 for a then-unprecedented fee at the auction and has remained with the franchise ever since, except for the two years (2016-17) during which they were suspended, when he played for Gujarat Lions.

