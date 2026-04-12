IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The Bollywood actress also shared a warm moment with Ananya Birla, drawing attention from fans on social media.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Mumbai Indians vie for two crucial points in their mega showdown at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the event is graced by numerous celebrities and VIPs. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, made an appearance at the stadium to support the red army, showcasing a simple yet stylish outfit.

The actress was seen cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands as he achieved his second fifty of the season. Anushka opted for a loose-fitting black t-shirt, featuring down shoulders and half sleeves, complemented by white pants. She accessorized her look with a handbag, black flats, and a luxurious watch on her wrist.

Ananya Birla and Virat Kohli 's wife Anushka Sharma #RCBvsMI #viratkohli#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/yJAerv6v4x — aaku editz (@iimaku__) April 12, 2026

This is how Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat Kohli's half century pic.twitter.com/Edhb1hAKuM — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) April 12, 2026

While her outfit continues to attract attention, what truly captivated the Internet was a heartwarming interaction between Anushka Sharma and Ananya Birla, a prominent member of RCB's leadership team, during the match. The two were photographed sharing joyful moments as Virat Kohli reached yet another fifty for RCB. Upon his milestone, Ananya Birla approached Anushka to offer her congratulations, leading to a light-hearted exchange between them.

Fans were also excited to see Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor in attendance. She arrived at the stadium alongside Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, with Kareena’s step-son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, joining them as well. They were there to witness the IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This appearance comes shortly after Kareena paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. She expressed, “A voice that defined generations, Asha ji’s legacy will always stay with us. Om Shanti.”

Talking about the match, RCB set an enormous total of 240 for 4 after being asked to bat first. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt gave RCB a blazing start. The pair put together a 120-run partnership in just 10.5 overs. Salt made 78 runs off 36 balls, while Kohli contributed 50 runs off 38. Following this, Rajat Patidar unleashed a powerful 53 off 20 balls, and Tim David's unbeaten 34 off 16 helped RCB surpass the 200-run threshold.

Also read| MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam and Chris Gayle