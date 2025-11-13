IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade - Full details inside

Mumbai Indians continue their aggressive IPL 2026 trade window moves, following the acquisition of Shardul Thakur with another major signing. The franchise has secured a second player in a significant trade deal, further strengthening their squad ahead of the new season. Here are the full details.

Following the acquisition of Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants, the Mumbai Indians (MI) have further enhanced their roster by trading for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rutherford will join MI at his current fee of INR 2.6 crore, providing additional strength to their middle order and bowling lineup.

The 27-year-old Rutherford has played in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, having formed a 139-run partnership with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth. In the IPL, he has participated in 23 matches, representing Delhi Capitals (2019), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2022), and Kolkata Knight Riders (2024).

He was also part of the MI squad in 2020 but did not make it to the playing XI. Over his IPL career, Rutherford has played 23 matches, accumulating 397 runs at an average of 24.81 and a strike rate of 137.37. He is yet to score a half-century, with a highest score of 46, and has hit 25 fours and 26 sixes to date.

"The Southpaw’s explosive batting style & ability to contribute crucial quick-fire cameos, coupled with his versatility as a right-arm fast-medium bowler, make him a valuable option for balance and firepower in the squad, making him the perfect fit for our brand of cricket," Mumbai Indians wrote on its official website welcoming the Caribbean all-rounder to the team.

In the 2025 season, he played in 13 matches, scoring 291 runs at a significantly improved average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 157.30, including 22 fours and 18 sixes during that season.

Meanwhile, LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 2 crore. Thakur joined LSG as an injury replacement in IPL 2025 and played 10 matches. Renowned for his versatility and crucial performances, he has proven to be a valuable asset for every franchise he has played for.

With the addition of Rutherford and Thakur, the Mumbai Indians are looking to strengthen both their batting and bowling capabilities, providing coach Mark Boucher with greater flexibility as the team prepares for a challenging IPL 2026 season.

MI has clinched the IPL title five times, making them the joint-most successful team alongside Chennai Super Kings. However, they have not lifted the trophy since 2020. Last season, their journey concluded in Qualifier 2, where they were defeated by Punjab Kings by five wickets.

Also read| Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season