IPL 2026: After Shane Watson, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR ropes in former New Zealand star as bowling coach, his name is...

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders have made another big addition to their support staff for IPL 2026. After appointing Shane Watson, the franchise has now roped in a former New Zealand star for a key role, strengthening their coaching setup ahead of the new season.

Following the appointment of Shane Watson as the assistant coach for the upcoming 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have now added Tim Southee to their backroom staff. The former New Zealand fast bowler has been named the new bowling coach, taking over from Bharat Arun, who has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

At 36 years old, Southee is familiar with KKR, having been part of the squad for three IPL seasons from 2021 to 2023. Recognized as one of New Zealand's finest fast bowlers, he announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024.

Southee has represented the BlackCaps for over 15 years, participating in 107 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 126 T20Is, amassing nearly 800 wickets across all formats.

He is celebrated for his swing bowling, precision, and leadership qualities. Southee captained New Zealand in various formats and was instrumental in their 2019 ICC World Cup journey and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship triumph.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim’s vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in an official statement.

Commenting on his new role, Southee expressed his enthusiasm about joining the franchise and his eagerness to collaborate with some of the biggest names in international cricket.

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," said Southee.

On Thursday, KKR officially announced Watson's appointment as the assistant coach. Previously, the three-time champions had revealed Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach, succeeding Chandrakant Pandit.

