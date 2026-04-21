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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma just 59 runs away from big IPL feat in SRH vs DC match

Sunrisers Hyderabad star opener Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of scripting history in tonight's game against Delhi Capitals. Know more about it here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma just 59 runs away from big IPL feat in SRH vs DC match
Will Abhishek Sharma script history tonight against the Delhi Capitals
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Abhishek Sharma, the star Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener, is on the cusp of scripting history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). If he manages to score 59 more runs in tonight's game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he would become the fourth player for the Hyderabad-based franchise ever to make 2,000 runs. Currently, he has 1,941 runs to his name for SRH.

 

Will Abhishek Sharma touch 2,000-run mark tonight?

 

With just 59 runs away from the major IPL milestone, Abhishek is set to join an elite list of players like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kane Williamson.

 

For SRH, Warner is leading the list of highest runs for the franchise with 4,014 in 95 matches. He is followed by Dhawan, who has 2,768 runs to his name for SRH, whereas Williamson is third with 2,101 runs.

 

If Abhishek manages to touch the 2,000-run mark, he would also become the second Indian ever to achieve this feat for SRH. Abhishek also holds the record for the highest runs for SRH, wherein he slammed 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

 

So far in IPL 2026, Abhishek is yet to prove his mettle with a scintillating performance with the bat. In the six games played in IPL 2026, Jadeja has scored just 188 runs, including his best figures of 74. Ishan Kishan, who is leading the Orange Army in the absence of Pat Cummins, is expected to play his last game of IPL 2026 as skipper on Tuesday, April 21.

 

Meanwhile, SRH are in 4th position in the Points Table with 3 wins in 6 games.

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8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur
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