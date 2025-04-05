CRICKET
There have been rumors circulating about Jaiswal and Maddie dating, fueled by sightings of Maddie cheering on Jaiswal in the stands.
Yashasvi Jaiswal just dropped a new photo on Insta, and it has got everyone whispering about his maybe-thing with a gal from the UK, Maddie Hamilton. In the snap, he is chilling with Maddie and her brother, Henry Hamilton, and he's all: "Time may pass but bonds never fade, grateful for moments like these."
The buzz about Jaiswal and Maddie dating has been swirling for some time now. Fans often spot Maddie in the stands, cheering on Jaiswal, which has only fueled the rumors about their romance. Word has it that Maddie, who’s studying in the UK, and Jaiswal have been together for more than three years.
Back to cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a tough time in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Even though he is a key player in the Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup, he has not been able to rack up the runs in the three matches played so far. In the opening game against SRH, he only managed to score one run, and then he followed that up with 29 runs against KKR. Unfortunately, in the latest match against Chennai Super Kings, he was out for just four runs. The lack of contributions from such an important player has really hurt the Rajasthan Royals, who currently find themselves in ninth place on the points table after losing two out of three matches.
Looking ahead, the Royals are gearing up to take on Punjab Kings in Chandigarh this Saturday, hoping that Jaiswal can find his groove again. If he can bounce back, it could significantly boost the Royals' chances of clinching a win.
