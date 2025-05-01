Sanju started as a specialist batter under Parag's captaincy, then led the team for three matches before getting injured during a super-over loss to Delhi Capitals. He has since stepped down indefinitely.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the team is cautiously recovering their captain and star batsman, Sanju Samson, who is currently sidelined with a side strain. Dravid emphasized the importance of managing Samson's injury carefully to prevent any further complications during a press conference leading up to RR's upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians.

Samson sustained the injury during a high-intensity match against Delhi Capitals, where he was forced to retire hurt. As a result, he has missed the last three games against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the crucial victory over Gujarat Titans. Despite breaking their five-match losing streak with the win over GT, Dravid reiterated in a recent Star Sports Press Room interaction that the team is prioritizing Samson's health and well-being by taking extra precautions before his return to the field.

“Sanju is recovering well but we just have to take it day-by-day. It’s a side-strain and sometimes these side strains can be a bit tricky and we don’t want to harm him in the long run,” Dravid said.

“We are monitoring it on a daily basis and we will see how it pulls up. Every day we get reports whether he is available or not so we will take it day-by-day and see how he goes but he is very well looked after,” he added.

The pivotal victory was achieved thanks to a historic performance by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played a crucial role in guiding RR to victory over a formidable Gujarat Titans team. With Riyan Parag stepping up as the team leader in Samson's absence, RR is now preparing for a crucial match against the in-form Mumbai Indians.

RR's chances of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread. Despite the win against GT, they must win all of their remaining matches in IPL 2025 to stay in the running. This high-pressure situation only adds to the anticipation surrounding Samson's potential comeback, although the team is focused on ensuring his long-term fitness.

Throughout the season, the 30-year-old Samson has had an inconsistent presence. Initially playing as a specialist batter in the first three matches under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, Samson later returned to lead the team for three matches before his injury during the super-over loss to Delhi Capitals forced him to step down indefinitely.

While a return against Mumbai Indians may be unlikely, Coach Dravid has not ruled out Samson's return for the entire season, stating that the team will evaluate his condition on a match-by-match basis.

