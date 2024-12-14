In a commanding display of power-hitting, Patidar's brilliant unbeaten knock of 66 from just 29 balls played a key role in securing Madhya Pradesh's spot in the final, where they will face Mumbai.

Madhya Pradesh, captained by Rajat Patidar, reached the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament for the first time in 13 years. They triumphed over defending champions Delhi by seven wickets in the semifinal at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

In a commanding display of power-hitting, Patidar's brilliant unbeaten knock of 66 from just 29 balls played a key role in securing Madhya Pradesh's spot in the final, where they will face Mumbai.

Rajat Patidar's outstanding performance has not only generated excitement among fans ahead of his return to RCB for IPL 2025, but also sparked hopes that he could captain the franchise next year. Fans are eager to see Rajat take on the leadership role at RCB, especially after noting his impressive record as a T20 captain. In 15 matches, Patidar has won 12 and lost 3, giving him an 80% win rate.

With Faf du Plessis moving to Delhi Capitals, RCB is now in search of a new captain. The top contenders for the role appear to be Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

Patidar also received a confidence-booster when Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained him ahead of the IPL auction.

"Yes, definitely. RCB is a big franchise and I love playing for RCB. So it (retention) gave me a lot of confidence that they retained me."

Patidar's name is doing rounds within RCB circles as their prospective captain for IPL 2025 after the franchise released Faf du Plessis. He was open to that challenge.

"Of course, if I get an opportunity to lead RCB, that is what I am there for, and I will be happy. But it all depends on the franchise," he said.

From five Ranji Trophy matches, the Madhya Pradesh captain has made 427 runs at an average of 53.37 with a hundred and a fifty. Patidar is also the third highest run-getter in the ongoing SMAT behind Ajinkya Rahane (432) and Bihar's Sakibul Gani (353) with 347 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 182.63 with four fifties.

However, Patidar has an immediate goal to accomplish, guiding Madhya Pradesh to their maiden SMAT title against Mumbai on Sunday at a venue where they won the Ranji Trophy two seasons ago.

